Diwali, the festival of lights is celebrated grandly across the country. Called Deepavali in the Southern states, the festival is celebrated by following varied customs and traditions. Diwali marks the return of Lord Rama from a fourteen-year exile. Deepavali is observed in the month of Aippasi on Naraka Chaturdashi, the second day of the 5-day Diwali celebration. Deepavali 2020 falls on November 14. South Indian states celebrate Diwali one day before North Indian states while rituals remain the same. People clean their houses, take oil bath and wear new clothes. As Deepavali 2020 approaches, we bring to you date, Shubh Puja Muhurat, significance, rituals and customs of the festival. Diwali 2020 Dates: From Dhanteras to Deepavali, 7 Days of Dhanatrayodashi Purchases With Shubh Muhurat to Buy Different Items in the Auspicious Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga Happening After 17 Years.

Deepavali Puja Vidhi

In Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, people decorate the courtyard of the house with beautiful Kolam designs. In the prayer room, flowers, kumkum, sandal paste, gingelly oil, turmeric and scented powder and kept for the prayers. In Tamil Nadu, Deepavali is observed when Chaturdashi Tithi prevails during Brahma Muhurat which is just before sunrise. Diwali 2020: What Is the Difference Between Diwali & Kali Puja? Know the Significance, Rituals and More About These Festivals.

Deepavali Shubh Muhurat Before Sunrise

November 14 - 05:34 AM to 06:46 AM

Duration - 01 Hour 12 Mins

Deepavali Muhurat which usually overlaps with Brahma Muhurat is considered very significant for taking oil bath, wearing new clothes, lighting earthen lamps and burst crackers. People light lamps believing that the dead come to visit them during the day. Unlike North India, which celebrates Deepavali as the arrival of Lord Rama to Ayodhya, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Deepavali celebrated as the killing of demon Narakasura by Goddess Satyabhama and Lord Krishna. Diwali 2020 Latest Mehendi Design Videos: Simple Traditional Mehandi and Arabic Henna Patterns to Adorn Your Hands This Deepavali.

Deepavali's mention is also present in the poems of the popular Sanskrit poet Rajasekhara. He praised the festival and about the traditions of cleaning and decorating with oil lam. Al Biruni, the 11th Century traveller and historian's memoir on India has also mentioned Deepavali in the month of Kartika on a new moon day. Some of the delicacies made during the festival are jangri,poli, peni, vellai appam, chutney,idli, boondi, ukkarai and omapodi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).