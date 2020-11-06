This year we will be witnessing the auspicious Sarvarthasiddhi yoga that is happening after 17 years which means buying gold, silver & other Dhanteras items between November 7 (Pushya Nakshatra) to November 14 (Diwali), in the 7 holy muhurats will be extremely lucky. Buy property, jewellery, vehicles, gold, silver & electronic goods will bring in wealth & prosperity in your life. You might want to search for gold rate today aka the price of the yellow metal. From Dhanteras Puja, also known as Dhantrayodashi toDiwali, every day except November 13 is auspicious for purchases. The Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga makes this Diwali very special and the phenomenon is happening after 17 years after 2003.

Dhanteras Purchases for Each Day Diwali Dates: November 7 to 14

November 7: On this day Shani Pushya Yoga will be observed as it falls on a Saturday known to be a day dedicated to Shani Dev. One must consider this day auspicious to buy property, furniture, machinery and decorative items made of wood.

November 8: With the addition of Kumar Yoga on this day, Sunday is becoming a coincidence of Ashlesha Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi. In this auspicious time, along with the food items, shopping of medicines and starting a new establishment will be fruitful.

November 9: In conjunction with Monday and Magha Nakshatra, medicines, sweets, pearls, fragrant things, aquariums and accessories related to women can be purchased on this day.

November 10: With the addition of Andra Yoga, a combination of Tuesday and Purvaphalguni Nakshatra will be auspicious for shopping for electronic goods on this day. This day is also auspicious for investing in property or shopping.

November 11: On this day, due to the presence of Uttaraphalguni Nakshatra, there will also be Mahalakshmi Yoga, due to the increasing relationship of Vardhaman Yoga and Moon-Mars. Every kind of shopping can be done in this Muhurta. Besides, due to the formation of legalization yoga, there will be a special time for purchasing tools, machinery and vehicles.

November 12: Dhanteras festival will be held on this day. For shopping, it is also called Abuja Muhurta. On this day, due to the addition of Pradosh and Hasta Nakshatra, shopping of vehicles, land, buildings, jewellery and clothes etc. will be favourable.

November 14: Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga will begin with the sunrise on Deepavali Mahaparva. Which will last till around 8 pm. This day is becoming a special time for all kinds of shopping with Lakshmi Puja.

Along with buying expensive items, you must also perform good deeds on these days to gain some blessings from God and even otherwise.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2020 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).