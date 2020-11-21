The festive season of the year ending is upon us. While people would be preparing for Christmas celebration, there's a Thanksgiving festival first in next week. Thanksgiving 2020 will be celebrated on November 26, Thursday in the United States. This national holiday is observed to express gratitude for the blessing of harvest in the year. It is a time for family-bonding, having a feast, enjoy with a good game and exchange greetings of the festive season. Now there are different tales about Thanksgiving and people have common questions like "Why do we celebrate Thanksgiving," "Why is turkey eaten on Thanksgiving?", "The meaning behind Thanksgiving" and so on. In this article, we give you answer to some of the most common questions about Thanksgiving Day. Thanksgiving 2020 Date And Significance: Know the History, Traditions And Food Related to the Observance.

When is Thanksgiving in 2020?

Thanksgiving is celebrated in the US on the last Thursday of November. So this year, it will be marked on November 26, 2020.

Why Do We Celebrate Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving Day is an annual holiday marked to celebrate the harvest of the past year. An annual holiday in United States, it is like expressing a gratitude for blessings of the past year.

How Did Thanksgiving Start?

The celebrations of Thanksgiving go as back as the 16th century. During 1621 a harvest feast was shared between English colonists and the Wampanoag. It was prompted by a good harvest which the Pilgrims (emigrated from England) celebrated with Native Americans who helped them through the winter months.

In Canada, Thanksgiving is traced to 17th century when the French settlers celebrated their successful harvests. They had feasts at the end of the harvest season and the jubilation continued through winter season. People shared and exchanged their food wither other people in the area.

Why Do People Eat Turkey on Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving celebrations usually revolve around a full bountiful meal. The presence of Turkey as the centerpiece of Thanksgiving dinner comes from the "first Thanksgiving." It is believed that the colonists hunted wild turkeys during this season and the first feast had turkey for dinner. The Wampanoag Indians brought in a deer for meat and the Pilgrims brought in a "bird" which is said to be Turkey. Since they also happen to be native to North America, the tradition has stayed on. Thanksgiving 2020 Turkey Recipes: From Roasted Butter Herb Turkey to Spice-Rubbed Turkey, 5 Meat Recipes for a Bon Appétit Thanksgiving Dinner (Watch Videos).

Where is Thanksgiving Celebrated?

Thanksgiving is a national holiday celebrated in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Liberia, and the sub-national entities Leiden, Norfolk Island, and the inhabited territories of the United States. The dates for the observance may differ. Canada celebrates Thanksgiving in October.

We hope now you know a lot more about this festive holiday. Ahead of this observance next week, you can start with the preparations, if you plan on keeping a feast too. Wishing you all Happy Thanksgiving!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2020 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).