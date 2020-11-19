Thanksgiving is a national holiday celebrated by people of different countries. On the observance, people give thanks to God for all their prosperity in their lives. It is observed on the fourth Thursday in November. Thanksgiving 2020 falls on November 26. The custom is based on the colonial Pilgrims' 1621 harvest meal. Over the years, Americans gather together for a day of feasting, football and family. Turkey is the key dish of the observance. It is celebrated on various dates in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Liberia, and the sub-national entities Leiden, Norfolk Island, and the inhabited territories of the United States. Ahead of Thanksgiving 2020, we bring to you the date, significance, history, food, traditions and celebrations related to the observance. WhatsApp Stickers, Hike GIF Images, SMS, Quotes, Photos and Captions to Send Happy Thanksgiving Greetings.

Thanksgiving History And Significance

In 1621, the Plymouth colonists and Wampanoag Native Americans came together during autumn harvest feast as one of the first Thanksgiving celebrations. Thus, thanksgiving was celebrated by individual colonies and states for more than two centuries between the 1620s and 1630s. In 1863, in the midst of the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national Thanksgiving Day to be held every November.

Thanksgiving Food

Some of the popular dishes prepared on Thanksgiving dinner in the United States are roast turkey with gravy, roasted sweet potato, green beans with bacon, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie. A number of sweet dishes are also made on the day. Roast Turkey to Pumpkin Pie, How to Prepare All the Traditional Favourites on Turkey Day.

Thanksgiving may have originally had a religious significance but now it is more of a secular holiday. Americans come together on this day and prefer to celebrate the holiday with their friends and family. Mostly at the dinner table, they tell each other things that they are thankful for. Some also write down what they are thankful for on then read it aloud in front of everyone. In New York City, an annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is held which is attended by hundreds. Thanksgiving also marks the beginning of winter holidays and the celebrations that follow.

