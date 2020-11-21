Bon appétit! Thanksgiving 2020 is approaching, and it is time again to look for the best recipes to make the festive dinner worth remembering. From turkey, to stuffing to all the potatoes, Thanksgiving appetizers and drinks are the charms of the festival. You cannot begin planning the celebration without knowing ‘what’s for Thanksgiving dinner?’ And above all the recipes, turkey is the centrepiece of Thanksgiving table. Isn’t it? To make it even more special, we have plenty of different variations you can try for a perfect Thanksgiving 2020 dinner. From roasted butter herb turkey to spice-rubbed turkey and many more, here are five best recipes that will make your meat juicer and tastier for a delighting Thanksgiving dinner.

1. Smoked Turkey

If you haven’t had the opportunity to try the tender delicacy that is the perfect smoked turkey, now it is time to try it out! You can make a smoked turkey at home. Smoking a turkey takes a bit longer than roasting, but it is worth the wait.

2. Roasted Butter Herb Turkey

In this recipe, the meat is rubbed with a flavourful mixture of butter and fresh rosemary, sage and thyme, before going into the oven. A quick note, the herb butter can be made a day ahead and refrigerated to save you some time on Thanksgiving Day.

3. Spice-Rubbed Turkey

A simple turkey rub of salt, sage, pepper and paprika produces the bird with crisp, golden-brown skin and incredibly moist and tender breast meat that is another perfect recipe for the festival. All you need is to follow the quick directions and steps, as shown in the video for the juiciest meat.

4. Maple Rosemary Turkey Breast

Instead of the whole bird, the turkey breast is easier to cook. Flavoured with a sweet and savoury combo of maple syrup, mustard and fresh rosemary, this is the ultimate dish you must prepare during Thanksgiving 2020.

5. Roasted Turkey Legs

Not everyone wants or needs to roast a whole turkey for Thanksgiving. Roasted turkey legs are perfect anytime and also great for small Thanksgiving gatherings. You will only need a few simple ingredients to make roasted turkey legs.

These are some of the easiest recipes that will give a unique touch to your Thanksgiving dinner table. Because of the pandemic, the celebration will this year be low-key, but not for your appetite! Happy Thanksgiving!

