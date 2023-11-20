Tulsi Vivah or Tulasi Vivaha is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated in India with great devotion. On this day, the ceremonial marriage of the Tulsi plant (holy basil) to the Hindu god Vishnu or his Avatar Krishna takes place. The occasion is a symbolic ceremonial wedding between a tulsi plant or holy basil, which is the personification of Lakshmi and a shaligrama or an amla branch, which is the personification of Vishnu. In Hinduism, Tulasi Vivaha signifies the end of the monsoon and the beginning of the wedding season. The ceremonial festival is performed anytime between Prabodhini Ekadashi and Kartika Purnima. Tulsi Vivah 2023 will be celebrated this year on Friday, November 24. As Tulsi Vivah 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about Tulsi Vivah 2023 date, Tulsi Vivah shubh muhurat and the significance of the auspicious Hindu festival. Tulsi Vivah Images, Wallpapers, Beautiful Wishes, Greetings, Messages To Send on the Auspicious Hindu Observance.

Tulsi Vivah 2023 Date

Tulasi Vivaha 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, November 24.

Tulsi Vivah 2023 Timings

The Dwadashi Tithi will begin at 09:01 PM on November 23 and will end at 07:06 PM on November 24, 2023.

Tulsi Vivah Puja Rituals

On the day of Tulasi Vivah, the wedding ceremony of Tulasi to Vishnu/Krishna takes place, resembling the traditional Hindu wedding. The wedding ceremony is conducted at homes and at temples where devotees observe a fast until evening when the ceremony begins. A mandapam for marriage is built where the Tulasi plant is usually planted. It is believed that the soul of Vrinda resides in the plant at night and leaves in the morning. The bride Tulasi is adorned with a sari and ornaments, and a human paper face with a bindi and nose ring may be attached to Tulasi. The groom is a brass image or picture of Vishnu, Krishna, Balarama, or, more frequently, the shaligrama stone - the symbol of Vishnu, which is clothed in a dhoti. Both the deities, Vishnu and Tulasi, are bathed and decorated with flowers and garlands before the wedding. The couple is linked with a cotton thread (mala) in the ceremony. Tulsi Vivah Dos and Don’ts: From Vastu for Tulsi Plant Placement to Right Tulasi Kalyanam Rituals, Everything You Must Know To Observe the Hindu Festival.

Tulsi Vivah Significance

Tulasi Vivah holds great significance in Hinduism. The ceremony signifies the marriage of Tulsi, representing purity and devotion, with Lord Vishnu. It's believed that Tulsi is an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, the consort of Vishnu, and marrying her off to Vishnu symbolizes devotion and commitment. Several Hindu texts like the Skanda Purana, Padma Purana, and the Shiva Purana have the mention of Tulasi. In some regions of India, Tulsi Vivah marks the beginning of the Hindu wedding season. It's considered an auspicious time for weddings, and many ceremonies take place from this day onwards until the end of the month.

