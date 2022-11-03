Tulsi Vivah is devoted to the reverence of the Holy Basil plant, which is deemed auspicious in the Hindu culture. Tulasi Kalyanam commemorates the wedding function of the Goddess Tulsi, also known as the personification of Devi Lakshmi with the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Shaligram or an amla branch. The holy event signs the culmination of the monsoon and the beginning of the winter wedding season for Hindus. Tulsi Vivah 2022 falls on November 5, Saturday, according to the Gregorian calendar. But before you perform the wedding of Tulsi, you need to know a few crucial attributes. We have curated Tulsi Vivah 2022 dos and don'ts pointers below. Tulsi Vivah 2022 Date and Significance: Know the Shubh Muhurat and Puja Rituals of the Marriage Ceremony Conducted Between Tulsi Plant and Lord Vishnu.

Tulsi Vivah 2022 Dos And Don'ts:

1. Hindu faith says the pious Tulsi herb should be brought home on Thursday of the Hindu lunisolar month of Kartik, as the day is of Lord Vishnu.

2. As per some sources, Vastu Shastra states that the Tulsi plant should not be offered vermillion.

3. It is recommended to plant the pious herb in an earthen pot and not on the ground during the Tulsi Vivah festival. Avoid using dirty or plastic utensils. One may also write "Shri Krishna" in the vessel with turmeric or lime.

4. People who wear a Tulsi mala should stay away from alcohol and meat during the festival. Also, avoid consuming these items near the plant.

5. For auspicious results, place the Tulsi plant in the northeast or north direction of the house.

6. To ensure that Maha Lakshmi's grace always rests on your family, make sure that you light a lamp and keep water near the Tulsi herb on the festival day.

7. Tulsi plants should never be handled with dirty or impure hands.

The ceremonious celebration is performed anytime between Prabodhini Ekadashi, the eleventh or twelfth lunar day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu month of Kartika, and Kartika Purnima. Happy Tulsi Vivah 2022 celebration!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2022 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).