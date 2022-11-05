Happy Tulsi Vivah! The auspicious marriage ceremony is conducted on the Dwadashi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha. On this day, people decorate the holy basil plant with colours and traditional embellishments. The ceremonial marriage of Tulsi Mata and God Shaligrama, a form of Lord Vishnu, is performed on this day which also marks the beginning of the wedding season in India. Mark the auspicious observance on November 5, 2022, by sending beautiful wishes, Tulsi Vivah greetings, WhatsApp messages & Happy Tulsi Vivah quotes to loved ones. Download Tulsi Vivah 2022 images & HD wallpapers for free online.

