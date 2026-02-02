Mumbai, February 2: Authorities in northern Spain have arrested a 55-year-old woman following the gruesome discovery of her partner's body in their shared home. The 67-year-old victim, identified as a local bar owner, was found with multiple stab wounds and his genitals severed. The incident has stunned the Uribarri neighborhood of Bilbao, where neighbors described the pair as a "perfect couple". It is reported that the woman allegedly sliced off her partner's penis before stabbing him to death.

The investigation began on Friday, January 30, when the Ertzaintza - the autonomous police force of the Basque Country - received a distress call from the woman's adult daughter. According to local reports, the suspect allegedly confessed the crime to her daughter, who immediately alerted emergency services. Spain Shocker: Pregnant Woman Gives Birth to Stillborn Baby, Dies Due to Excessive Bleeding; Family Alleges Hospital Negligence.

Upon entering the residence, officers found the victim, who had clearly suffered a violent death. The suspect was present at the scene and was taken into custody without incident under suspicion of murder.

Investigation Reveals Violent Confrontation

While a formal motive has not yet been confirmed by investigators, local media outlets report that the attack may have been triggered by an argument involving jealousy. Residents in the apartment building told the Spanish newspaper El Diario Vasco that they heard shouting coming from the couple's home shortly before the homicide occurred. The victim's body reportedly showed signs of extreme violence, including several stab wounds to the neck in addition to the mutilation. Spain Shocker: At Least 30 Injured After Chair Lift Collapses at Ski Resort in Astún (Watch Video).

Neighbors Express Shock

The news has left the local community in a state of disbelief. Friends and neighbors noted that the couple had been together for five years and frequently spent time together at local terraces.

Ongoing Investigation

The Ertzaintza has opened a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. Forensic teams have spent the weekend processing the scene for evidence. The suspect remains in custody as prosecutors prepare to bring formal charges. The victim was well-known in the area as the proprietor of a local bar, and patrons have begun leaving tributes as word of the tragedy spreads.

