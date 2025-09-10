Uncle Sam Day is an annual event in the United States of America (USA) celebrated on September 13 to honour one of the most iconic symbols in the country. Uncle Sam, with his tall hat, white beard, and red, white, and blue attire, has been a popular symbol of the U.S. government in American culture and a manifestation of patriotic emotion since the early 19th century. The date marks the birthday of Samuel Wilson, a meat packer from Troy, New York, who is widely believed to be the inspiration behind the character. This year, Uncle Sam Day 2025 falls on Saturday, September 13. In this article, let’s learn more about Uncle Sam Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual US event. Uncle Sam Day: Who is Uncle Sam? 10 Facts About America's Most Recognised Symbol You Should Know.

Uncle Sam Day 2025 Date

Uncle Sam Day 2025 falls on Saturday, September 13.

Uncle Sam Day History

The origin of Uncle Sam’s character is unclear, but a popular legend is that the name ‘Uncle Sam’ was derived from Samuel Wilson, a meatpacker from Troy, New York, who supplied rations for American soldiers during the War of 1812. In 1976, Uncle Sam was depicted in ‘Our Nation's 200th Birthday, The Telephone's 100th Birthday" by Stanley Meltzoff for the Bell System and in 1989, ‘Uncle Sam Day’ became official. A Congressional joint resolution designated September 13, 1989, as Uncle Sam Day, the birthday of Samuel Wilson. Uncle Sam Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate the American Observance by Sending Wishes, WhatsApp Messages & Quotes to Loved Ones.

Uncle Sam Day Significance

Uncle Sam Day holds great significance for people across the US and is celebrated with various events. Uncle Sam stands as a symbol of freedom, resilience, and unity in American culture. This day serves as a perfect opportunity to reflect on American identity, history, and patriotism. Uncle Sam is a common national personification of the US, depicting the federal government or the country as a whole.

The symbol has gained notoriety for its appearance in military propaganda, popularised by a 1917 World War I recruiting poster by James Montgomery Flagg. The annual event reminds people of the US of the values that the figure represents and the role symbols play in shaping national pride.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2025 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).