The United States of America is known by various icons and key symbols. And on the top of this list is Uncle Sam (initials US), a national personification, who became immensely popular during the War of 1812, Uncle Sam is said to have been named after Samuel Wilson. This is the reason that his birthday, on September 13, is widely celebrated as Uncle Sam Day. A popular symbol of the US government since the 1800s, Uncle Sam instils a patriotic emotion in those who are abreast with the history of the country. In fact, there are various fun facts that make Uncle Sam extremely special and unique, even among the various other symbols of the United States of America! Uncle Sam Day 2020 is sure to be an eventful and fun celebration, and here are some Uncle Sam Trivia that you can throw around!

1. Who is Uncle Sam?

Uncle Sam, whose initials, like the United States, are U.S.; is a popular character that was used to represent patriotism during the American Revolutionary War. This personification of the country helped unite people together and also kept them informed. Samuel Wilson, a meatpacker in New York who supplied to the US Army during the war of 1812, is noted to be the inspiration behind Uncle Sam.

2. Is Samuel Wilson really Uncle Sam?

There are various historians who are still unsure if the reference of Uncle Sam truly scales from Samuel Wilson. However, the United States Congress accepted him to be the inspiration behind the American Symbol and declared September 13 as Uncle Sam Day. This resolution was passed in 1961.

3. What does Uncle Sam really represent?

Uncle Sam was used in signs and cartoons to represent the government throughout American History.

4. Uncle Sam’s path to fame & glory

It is interesting to note that Uncle Sam did not become very famous before the first World War. In this time, the American Government put out posters where Uncle Sam motivated youngsters to join the US Army, and this poster was his shot to fame!

5. Uncle Sam’s first appearance

Uncle Sam first appeared in a Cartoon on the New York Lantern on March 13, 1852.

6. Uncle Sam’s predecessors

In addition to Uncle Sam, other popular symbols that represented the United States of America as Brother Jonathan, who predates even the revolutionary war and of course Columbia; a young woman figure who embodied the American Colonies and then the United States.

7. The Uncle Sam Statue

There is a famous Uncle Sam memorial statue in Massachusetts. This 15-foot high structure was dedicated in 1977, in Samuel Wilson’s birth city of Arlington.

8. Uncle Sam’s Beard

Thomas Nast, who was well-known for his iconographies like creating the Democratic Doney or the Republican Elephant of the parties’ logos, also added a touch of his own to the famous Uncle Sam image. His version of Uncle Sam sprouted a white goatee, which is still used to date!

9. The Comics Linkage

While Samuel Wilson may have been the inspiration behind Uncle Sam, this name was also given to Marvel Comics’ first African-American superhero, the Falcon.

10. Samuel Wilson is Captain America

In an interesting turn of events, Samuel Wilson AKA The Falcon is currently Captain America in print.

