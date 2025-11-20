Universal Children’s Day, also known as World Children’s Day, is an annual event that is celebrated across the globe on November 20. It is a global initiative dedicated to promoting the rights, welfare, and well-being of children worldwide. World Children’s Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day and is marked each year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improve children's welfare. This year, Universal Children’s Day 2025 falls on Thursday, November 20.

The day also marks the anniversary of two landmark UN commitments, the Declaration of the Rights of the Child (1959) and the Convention on the Rights of the Child (1989), which makes the day a significant one. In this article, let's know more about Universal Children's Day 2025 date, the history and significance of the annual event.

Universal Children’s Day 2025 Date

Universal Children’s Day 2025 falls on Thursday, November 20.

Universal Children’s Day History

In 1954, World Children’s Day was established as Universal Children's Day, and since then, the day is celebrated on November 20 each year to highlight the need to improve children's welfare globally. By resolution 836(IX) of December 14, 1954, the UNGA recommended that all countries institute a Universal Children's Day, to be observed as a day of worldwide fraternity and understanding between children. It is recommended that the Day was to be observed also as a day of activity devoted to promoting the ideals and objectives of the UN Charter and the welfare of the children of the world. The Assembly suggested to governments that the Day be observed on the date and in the way that each considers appropriate.

November 20 is an important date as it is the date in 1959 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. It is also the date in 1989 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Since 1990, World Children's Day also marks the anniversary of the date that the UN General Assembly adopted both the Declaration and the Convention on children's rights.

Universal Children’s Day Significance

Universal Children’s Day holds great significance as this day aims to highlight key issues such as access to education, healthcare, freedom from violence, equality, and opportunities for all children. The annual event serves as a call to protect children’s rights, amplify their voices, and ensure a safe, nurturing world where every child can thrive. On this day, schools, NGOs, and governments worldwide organise events, campaigns, and discussions to empower young people and encourage active participation in shaping their future.

