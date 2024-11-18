World Children’s Day, also called Universal Children’s Day, is celebrated every year on November 20. World Children’s Day 2024 falls on Wednesday, November 20. Children are the future of this world. The goal of the day is to improve children’s welfare, promote their rights, and ensure they have a better tomorrow. The day is also dedicated to raising awareness about children’s issues and nurturing their future. The World Children’s Day initiative was started in 1954. Today, it is celebrated on a grand scale in many countries across the globe. Kick off the celebrations by sharing World Children’s Day 2024 wishes and greetings, Happy Children’s Day messages and quotes, and Universal Children’s Day HD images and wallpapers. Universal Children’s Day 2024 Wishes, Images and HD Wallpapers: Share These Greetings, Quotes, Messages and Photos To Celebrate World Children’s Day.

Several schools, colleges, institutions, and communities conduct competitions, games, cultural events, programmes, speeches, and skits on this day. Children everywhere go through several issues, including child labour. The day was started in order to improve the lives of children and ensure they are not exploited, forced into child labour, neglected or abandoned. The day works towards ensuring they have a safe environment to live in, get quality access to healthcare and education, are well taken care of and receive equal opportunities for a better future. To celebrate the day and create awareness, share heartfelt messages. If you’re wondering where to find them, look no further, simply scroll below. We have compiled a list of World Children’s Day wishes and greetings. World Children’s Day Date & Theme: Know History and Significance of the Celebrations Around Universal Children’s Day.

This World Children’s Day, let’s take a moment to appreciate the children in our lives and vow to take care of them and build a better future for them. On that note, here’s wishing all the children out there a happy World Children’s Day 2024!

