As soon as the month of February starts, the excitement of celebrating Valentine's Day gets intensified. Valentines Week is celebrated for 7 days before February 14. After these 7 days celebrating different elements of love, Valentine's Day is celebrated on the 8th day. On February 7, Rose Day is celebrated by exchanging the beautiful flower. On February 8, the love is expressed on Propose Day. On February 9, lovers give chocolate to each other and celebrate the day as Chocolate Day. Then comes Teddy Day. Partners gift each other teddy bears or similar plush toys as gifts. On Promise Day, February 11, love vows are made to follow each other. Now after all this, Hug Day is celebrated on February 12, and the next day i.e. on February 13 is celebrated as Kiss Day. Lastly, on February 14 Valentine's Day is observed.

Valentine's Day, that is, a day full of love and devoted to those who are crazy about each other. It is considered a symbol of happiness and for every person in love this special day holds unique importance. On this day lovers eagerly wait to express their feelings in words. So as we celebrate Valentine's Day 2020, we have compiled a list of messages to send to your husband/boyfriend or your SOS on the occasion. Partners who want to showcase their love through romantic messages, we have got you covered and here's the list of Valentine's Day 2021 romantic messages for your SOS including Valentine's Day WhatsApp Stickers, Telegram Messages, Facebook greetings, GIF Images, quotes, SMS, and wishes for husbands.

Valentine's Day WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are a God Send Angel, To Love Me. Happy Valentine’s Day, My Love!

Valentine's Day WhatsApp Message Reads: Darling, Words Cannot Express How Much I Appreciate You for Bringing a Spark of Excitement, a Touch of Tenderness, the Light of Love to Every Day of My Life. Happy Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wanna Kiss You and Make You Feel All Right Every Now and Then. Love You, Darling. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Valentine's Day WhatsApp Message Reads: I Was Looking for Peace and I Met You! You Are the Most Magical Person Who Takes My Worries Away. I Love You, Darling! Happy Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day Facebook Greetings Reads: Life Hasn’t Been So Beautiful, Had I Not Have You As My Partner. Happy Valentine’s Day to You, My Love!

Valentine's Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is widely used nowadays, people also use the medium to send festive greetings and wishes. You can also download Valentine's Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Valentine's Day and hope you have a great one!

Do you know why Valentine's Day is celebrated? Well, it is said that Valentine's Day is named after Saint Valentine, a pastor of Rome. In fact, in the third century, a king named Claudius ruled the Roman Empire and believed that by marrying, the power and intelligence of men are destroyed. Because of this thinking, he issued an order in the entire state that no soldier or officer would marry in his state. But Saint Valentine protested strongly against this order and inspired people all over the state to marry. Saint Valentine got many soldiers and officers married in Rome.

