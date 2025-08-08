Varalakshmi Vratham or Varamahalakshmi Pooja is the annual festival celebrated traditionally by women in South India, which is focused on helping them pray for prosperity and good luck for their families. Varalakshmi Vratham 2025 will be marked on August 8 and is sure to be commemorated with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the country. Also known as Varalakshmi Puja or Varalakshmi Nombu, this festival is marked by observing a stringent fast and praying to Lord Vishnu’s consort, Varalakshmi. As we prepare to celebrate Varalakshmi Vratham 2025, here is everything you need to know about this festival, how to celebrate Varalakshmi Nombu and its significance. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi – List of Major National and International Events in August.

When is Varamahalakshmi Pooja 2025

Varalakshmi Puja 2025 will be celebrated on August 8. This annual commemoration is marked on the last Friday in the Shravan month and is focused on celebrating Goddess Varalakshmi – a form of Goddess Mahalakshmi who is believed to be incarnated from the milky ocean. On the day of Varalakshmi Vratham, married women observe a stringent fast, prepare special delicacies to appease Goddess Varalakshmi and conduct the auspicious Varalakshmi Puja.

Varalakshmi Vratham 2025 Puja Timings

There are particular timings when the Varalakshmi Vratham Puja is conducted. During this, a sacred yellow thread – called nombu or dorak – is tied to the right wrist of the women who are attending the Puja. Here are the auspicious timings for you to conduct the Varalakshmi Puja 2025

Simha Lagna Puja Muhurat (morning) - 06:29 AM to 08:46 AM

Vrishchika Lagna Puja Muhurat (afternoon) - 01:22 PM to 03:41 PM

Kumbha Lagna Puja Muhurat (evening) - 07:27 PM to 08:54 PM

Vrishabha Lagna Puja Muhurat (midnight) - 11:55 PM to 01:50 AM, Aug 09

The celebration of Varalakshmi Nombu is considered to be an extremely auspicious and important event by married couples in South India. While traditionally women observed the Varalakshmi Vratham, in recent times men have also started joining in - fasting together with their partners for their happy, healthy and prosperous life. Preparing various delicious delicacies like Panakam (a sweet made of water and jaggery), vadai and chalmindi are all considered to be an integral part of Varalakshmi Nombu celebrations. We hope that Varalakshmi Puja 2025 brings with it the love, light and happiness that you and your family deserve.

