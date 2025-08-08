Varalakshmi Vratham 2025 will be marked on August 8. This annual celebration is marked by people across South India, who observe a stringent day-long fast and seek the blessings of Goddess Varalakshmi, Lord Vishnu’s consort. Every year, on the occasion of Varalakshmi Nombu, people perform a stringent Puja that helps them to seek the blessings of the almighty for a healthy and prosperous life with their families. Sharing Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2025 wishes and messages, Varalakshmi Nombu 2025 greetings, Varalakshmi Puja images and wallpapers, Happy Varalakshmi Nombu WhatsApp stickers, and Varalakshmi Vratham Facebook status pictures are all an integral part of this celebration. Varamahalakshmi Pooja Timings 2025 on August 8: How Is Varalakshmi Nombu Celebrated? Know Puja Rituals and Significance of the Auspicious Hindu Festival.

The celebration of Varalakshmi Nombu is marked on the last Friday in the month of Shravan. Every year, on the occasion of Varalakshmi Nombu, people observe a day-long fast and pray for worldly pleasures it including children, spouse, luxury and all sorts of earthly pleasures. The fast is broken by conducting the Varalakshmi Puja, during auspicious timings and tying the sacred thread called nombu on the right hand wrist of the women who are a part of this festive occasion. Varalakshmi Vratham is dedicated to Goddess Varalakshmi, who is believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Mahalakshmi, who was born from the pearly white ocean.

People also create special delicacies on the occasion of Varalakshmi Vratham, which are offered to the almighty during the Puja. As we prepare to celebrate Varalakshmi Vratham 2025, here are some Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2025 wishes and messages, Varalakshmi Nombu 2025 greetings, Varalakshmi Puja images and wallpapers, Happy Varalakshmi Nombu WhatsApp stickers and Varalakshmi Vratham Facebook status pictures that you can post online.

Varalakshmi Vratham 2025 Images & Varamahalakshmi Pooja HD Wallpapers

Varalakshmi Vratham (Photo Credits: File Image)

Varalakshmi Vratham 2025 Images & Varamahalakshmi Pooja HD Wallpapers

Varalakshmi Vratham (Photo Credits: File Image)

Varalakshmi Vratham 2025 Images & Varamahalakshmi Pooja HD Wallpapers

Varalakshmi Vratham (Photo Credits: File Image)

Varalakshmi Vratham 2025 Images & Varamahalakshmi Pooja HD Wallpapers

Varalakshmi Vratham (Photo Credits: File Image)

Varalakshmi Vratham 2025 Images & Varamahalakshmi Pooja HD Wallpapers

Varalakshmi Vratham (Photo Credits: File Image)

The celebration of Varalakshmi Nombu is an important observance that helps people to seek the blessings of Goddess Varalakshmi who is known as the goddess bestows boons and fulfills all desires of her devotees. We hope that these wishes help you to spread the cheers and joys of Varalakshmi Nombu and fill your life with the prosperity and happiness you deserve.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2025 10:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).