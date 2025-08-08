Varalakshmi Vratam is an annual event that is celebrated to honour and worship Goddess Varalakshmi, the manifestation of Lakshmi who grants boons (varam). Varalakshmi Vratam, also called Varalakshmi Puja, is a Hindu occasion that is primarily performed by married Hindu women in South India. The day of Varalakshmi Vratam falls on the Friday before the day of the full moon i.e. Purnima, in the Hindu month of Shravana, which corresponds to July–August in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Varalakshmi Vratam falls on Friday, August 8, 2025. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of Major National and International Events in August.

The Varalakshmi fasting is observed on the last Friday during Shravana Shukla Paksha and falls just a few days ahead of Rakhi and Shravana Purnima. In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra regions, Varalakshmi fasting in mainly performed by married women only. The Varalakshmi fasting is performed with the desire of worldly pleasures, and it includes children, spouse, luxury,y and all sorts of earthly pleasures. In this article, let’s know more about Varalakshmi Vratam 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

Varalakshmi Vratam 2025 Date

Varalakshmi Vratam 2025 falls on Friday, August 8, 2025.

Varalakshmi Vratam Rituals

On the day of Varalakshmi Vratam, married women worship the Goddess Lakshmi with utmost devotion, offering fruits, sweets, and flowers. Usually, a kalash is decorated with a sari, flowers and gold jewellery, with offerings placed in front.

The puja begins with the formal welcome of Goddess Lakshmi into one's house. A wooden tray or a stand is placed outside the house's threshold.

Rangoli is drawn in the puja room, usually inside the house and a kalash is placed on the tray outside the house. The pot is decorated with mango leaves as well as flowers.

Auspicious items such as rice, betel leaves, turmeric sticks, bananas, and coins are placed inside the pot. A thread dipped in turmeric is tied around the neck of the pot and a coconut scrubbed with turmeric is placed on the top of it.

During an auspicious hour, the women sing a song of greeting to Goddess Lakshmi, and carry the tray and kalasham into the puja room. After lighting the lamp and performing the arati, shlokas, and songs of the goddess are recited.

Varalakshmi Vratam Significance

Varalakshmi Vratam Day is one of the significant days to worship the goddess of wealth and prosperity, Varalakshmi. The Varalakshmi Vratam is primarily performed by married women (sumangali), for their own well-being and in order to ask the goddess to bless their husbands with health and longevity.

Varalakshmi, who is the consort of Lord Vishnu, is one of the forms of Goddess Mahalakshmi. Varalakshmi was incarnated from the milky ocean, popularly known as Kshir Sagar. She is described as having the complexion of milky ocean and adorns similar colour clothes.

As per religious beliefs, it is believed that the Varalakshmi form of the goddess bestows boons and fulfills all desires of her devotees. Hence, this form of the Goddess is known as Vara + Lakshmi i.e. Goddess Lakshmi who bestows boons.

