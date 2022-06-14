Vat Purnima Vrat is observed by married Indian women for the healthy and prosperous life of their husbands. It falls in the Jyeshtha month of the Hindu calendar, and this time around Vat Purnima 2022 will be celebrated on June 14, Tuesday. Here's a collection of Vat Purnima 2022 ukhane in Marathi, Vat Purnima messages in Marathi, Happy Vat Purnima 2022 greetings in Marathi, Vat Purnima images, Vat Purnima ukhane in Marathi and HD wallpapers to celebrate the festival day. Vat Purnima 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Rituals: Know Fasting Rules and Puja Vidhi To Celebrate the Festival of Married Hindu Women in Maharashtra.

Vat Purnima means full moon related to the banyan tree. On this day, a married woman ties a ceremonial thread around a banyan tree to mark her love for her husband. Vat Purnima Vrat is also known as Vat Savitri Vrat. As you observe Vat Purnima Vrat 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

The people observing the Vat Purnima Vrat draw a picture of a banyan tree, Savitri, Satyavan and Yama on the floor or a wall in the home with the paste of sandal and rice. They tie a thread around the Banyan tree and offer copper coins. The women greet each other by saying "Janm Savitri Ho" which means "Become a Savitri." Here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this auspicious day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaplya Sanskritichi Pratima Savitrichya Nishthench Darpan, Bandhuni Naatyanch Bandhan Karen Saata Janmaanch Samarpan! Vat Pournimechya Hardik Shubhecha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Prarthana Saubhagyachi, Puja Vatpaurnimechi! Vat Pournimechya Hardik Shubhecha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: वडाला गुंडाळूनी सुताचा धागा, ह्रदयात आजही आहे सत्यवान जागा। वटपौर्णिमेच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा

WhatsApp Message Reads: Patichya Dirghayushyasathi Nishthech Bandhan, Saat Janmachya Sobatisathi, Janmojanmiche Samarpan! Vat Pournimechya Hardik Shubhecha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vat Purnima Chya Hardik Shubhechha

Vat Purnima vrat or vat Savitri vrat is observed by married women in North India and Western Indian states of Maharashtra, Goda, Kumaon and Gujarat. Many women fast for three days, i.e., the 13th, 14th and 15th day of Jyeshtha month of the Hindu calendar just like Savitri did for Satyavan in the Hindu epic Mahabharata. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Vat Purnima Vrat 2022.

Wishing everyone Happy Vat Purnima 2022!

