Happy Vat Purnima 2022! In India, married women observe many fasts to wish good fortune and happy married life, but Vat Purnima is a special fast observed by women that is very popular throughout the country. In some places, Vat Purnima fast is observed on the new moon of Jyeshtha month and in some places on the full moon day of Jyeshtha month. In northern states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, women observe a fast for the longevity of their husbands on Jyeshtha Amavasya, which is known as Vat Savitri. On the other hand, in Maharashtra, Gujarat and South India, women observe this fast on Jyeshtha Purnima, which is known as Vat Purnima. On the day of Vat Purnima, women observe a fast, adorn themselves with solah shringar and then worship the Vat tree with rituals. On this special occasion, women also wish each other this festival by sending greeting messages. You too can wish your friends and family by sending wonderful Vat Purnima messages, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings, quotes, and GIF images.

Vat Purnima Vrat 2022 will be observed on Tuesday, June 14. This fast sees married women worship Banyan along with Lord Vishnu, Maa Lakshmi and circumambulate the banyan tree 108 times. Vat Purnima Vrat comes on the 15th day or 15 days after the Vat Savitri fast. Along with this, you can send across best wishes to your loved ones. On this special occasion, you too can say Happy Vat Purnima to your friends by sending these lovely Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Facebook Messages and GIF Greetings:

Happy Vat Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vat Purnima Is Not Just a Holy Festival but the Celebration of Love, Affection and the Bond Between a Husband and Wife.

Happy Vat Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Fasting Attracts Good Fortune, Health, and Longevity. Best Wishes to All Mothers and Sisters on The Occasion of Vat Purnima.

Happy Vat Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ashirwad Badoo Ka, Pyar Pati Ka, Duaen Sabki, Karuna Maa Ki. Vat Purnima Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaey.

Happy Vat Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sindhoor Testify Your Prayers for Your Beloved Husband's Long Life, the Mangal Sutra Reminds You of, The Promises That Binds You. Happy Vat Purnima Puja 2022.

Happy Vat Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray That This Vat Purnima, May Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva Shower You With Their Choicest Blessings And Fill Your Life With Joy & Love. Here’s Wishing You and Your Family on This Auspicious Day.

On the day of Vat Purnima, women worship Vat Vriksha i.e. Banyan tree only during the auspicious shubh muhurat. The idols of Satyavan and Savitri are kept under the banyan tree, then worship is done according to the rituals. During the worship, women wrap the raw yarn around the banyan tree. On this day women read or listen to the story of Satyavan and Savitri. It is said that Savitri had saved her husband Satyavan's life from Yamraj, so on this day, married women keep a fast and pray for their husband's good health and long life.

