Happy Vat Purnima 2022! Vat Purnima Vrat is observed on Jyeshtha Purnima Tithi every year. On this day, married women fast seeking holy blessings and good fortune. Vat Purnima fast is observed for the happiness of married life and the long life of the husband. This year Vat Purnima Vrat will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 14. Vat tree, Savitri and Satyavan are worshipped on the day of the Vat Purnima fast. Vat Savitri Vrat is observed before this fast on Jyeshtha Amavasya. Vat Savitri Vrat is famous in North India, while Vat Purnima Vrat is observed in Central and South India, predominantly in Maharashtra.

Vat Purnima 2022 Date & Shubh Muhurat

Beginning of Jyeshtha Shukla Purnima date: June 13, Monday, 09:02 pm.

Jyeshtha Shukla Purnima date ends: June 14, Tuesday, at 05.21 in the evening

Sadhya Yoga: From morning till 09:40 in the morning

Auspicious Yoga: From 09:40 in the morning

Shubh Muhurat of the day: 11:54 am to 12:49 pm

Rahukal: 03:51 PM to 05:35 PM

It is best if Rahukal is exempted during worship on the day of the Vat Purnima fast.

Vat Purnima Vrat Puja Samagri

1. Idol or picture of Savitri and Satyavan

2. Akshat, Perfume

3. Lamp, Incense, Banyan Leaf

4. The Book of Vat Purnima Vrat Katha

5. Betel, betel nut, fruit, flower

6. Roli, Chandan, Batasha

7. Kumkum, Sindoor, Kalava or Raksha Sutra, Raw Yarn

8. Sweets, water pots, makhana, sweets etc.

Vat Purnima Fasting Rules & Rituals

Women observing this fast should not wear blue, black or white clothes on the day of the Vat Purnima fast.

They should also not wear black, blue and white bangles.

Women who are observing Vat Purnima fast for the first time should use all the ingredients from their maternal side.

At the time of worship of Vat Purnima Vrat, women must recite the story. The story of Vat Purnima Vrat is the same as the story of Vat Savitri Vrat. There is no difference except for the dates between Vat Purnima Vrat and Vat Savitri Vrat. Depending on the place and region, slight changes are possible in terms of fasting and worship rules.

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

