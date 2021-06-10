The occasion of Vat Savitri is upon us and the people of the Hindu community are excited to celebrate the grandeur event. The occasion commemorates the historic legend of how Savitri saved his husband Satyavan, following his death, and after the God of Death, Lord Yama took him. Every year, the festival of Vat Savitri is celebrated amidst festive spirits. This year, Vat Savitri will take place on June 10, i.e., Thursday. People can share their festive regards with their loved ones by sending them popular Vat Savitri messages in Hindi. At LatestLY, we bring you some of the best and top-trending collection of 2021 Vat Savitri, also popularly known as Savitri Brata, Hindi messages, which you will love to share with your loved ones.

On the holy occasion of Vat Savitri, Hindus around the world celebrate the festival with fervour and pomp. Savitri Brata is observed mainly by married women. To celebrate the festive event, people can share these Vat Savitri 2021 messages in Hindi via chat apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Snapchat, Hike, Signal, etc.

People celebrating the occasion by applying the latest Mehendi designs are in for a treat. They can share these newest Vat Savitri 2021 Hind messages via text messages, picture messages, voice messages, and SMSes as well. Not to forget, you will find cute and creative stickers from WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers on respective platforms.

A lot of individuals also share amazing Vat Savitri videos to mark the festivities of the day. If you want to do it too, you are in for a surprise. All you have to do is, download these HD Vat Savitri greetings and convert them using mobile apps. With this, you can share the latest and trending Vat Savitri 2021 videos on Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, WhatsApp Status, Moj, Roposo, Chingari, etc.

Other than applying the latest and trending Vat Savitri henna patterns, people celebrate the occasion in several forms. At LatestLY, we bring you the best and most popular Vat Savitri 2021 wishes and messages in Hindi, which you will like to send to your friends, family, and relatives on this auspicious day.

WhatsApp Message Read: Ashirwad Badon Ka, Pyaar Pati Ka, Duaen Sabki, Karuna Savitri Mata Ki! Vat Purnima Ke Shubh Avsar Par Meri Sakhiyon Ko Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Read: Aaj Mujhe Aapka Khaas Intezaar Hai, Ye Din Hai Vat Purnima Ka. Aapki Lambi Umra Ki Mujhe Darkaar Hai. Jaldi Aana, Yakin Karna Aapke Liye

WhatsApp Message Read: Savitra Brata Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

WhatsApp Message Read: Vat Savitri Vrat ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein!

WhatsApp Message Read: Bina Khaye Piye Vrat Karna, Prem Ki Atut Paribhasha Hai, Hum Yun Hi Prem Bandhan Mein Bandhe Rahen, Mere Dil Ki Bas Yahi Aasha Hai. Vat Savitri Ki Shubhkamnayen

WhatsApp Message Read: Sukh Dukh Mein Hum Tum, Har Pal Saath Nibhayenge, Ek Janm Nahin Saaton Janm, Hum Pati Patni Ban Aayenge, Vat Savitri Ki Shubhkamnayen

The celebrations of Vat Savitri take place in a grandeur manner in Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Nepal as well. To know more about the festive occasion of Vat Savitri, you can click here.

As June 10 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Vat Savitri 2021. Do share these amazing and popular Vat Savitri messages in Hindi with your loved ones and make them feel special.

