Vat Savitri 2020 Messages in Hindi for Husband: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Wishes, GIFs and Images to Send on Vat Purnima

Vat Savitri is an auspicious festival for married women, who offer prayers to a Banyan tree, also known as Bargad ka ped or Vat tree. It is a Hindu festival which is celebrated joyously in the North Indian states, mainly Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and Haryana. Again, married women in Maharashtra, Gujarat and southern Indian states observe Vat Savitri 15 days later than that of North Indian women. Vat Savitri 2020 is on May 21, and the auspicious tithi continues till May 22. Married women who keep fast and seek blessings from God for husband’s wellbeing can make this day memorable by sending beautiful messages to their husband. In this article, we bring you Vat Savitri 2020 messages in Hindi for husband, Facebook greetings, Devi Savitri images and Vat Purnima wishes to send to your partner on an auspicious day. Besides, the Vat Savitri 2020 messages in Hindi for husband can also be sent along with WhatsApp stickers and other text messages while celebrating the significant day.

On Vat Purnima, devotees worship Devi Savitri who is believed to have tricked Lord Yama, the god of death and compelled him to return the life of her husband, Satyawan. This is why married women in India observe day-long fast, called Vat Savitri Vrat for wellbeing long life of their husband. Females can also send some beautiful Vat Savitri 2020 messages in Hindi to their husband, Vat Purnima wishes, Devi Savitri images and greetings to celebrate the auspicious festival. These Vat Savitri 2020 wishes are handy and free to download. Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 Puja Vidhi and Samagri List: How to Worship The Banyan Tree and Seek Blessings From Devi Savitri for a Happy Married Life.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I’m Feeling So Happy, Do U Know Y? Cuz I M So Lucky, Do U Know How? Cuz God Loves Me. Do U Know How? Cuz He Gave Me a Gift. Do U Know Wat? It’s You My Love! Happy Vat Savitri Puja 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vat Savitri Puja Is a Celebration of Our Marriage and Your Long Life. I Promise You Will Remember This One for the Rest of Your Life. Happy Vat Savitri Puja 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Congratulations To All Husbands For Renewal of Their - Life Insurance. Happy Vat Savitri Puja 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: When I Say I Love You, It Doesn’t Mean Just 3 Words of Love, It Means I Care for You, I Trust You, I Believe You, I Miss You. Happy Vat Savitri Puja 2020.

How to Download Vat Purnima 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has made life and festival celebrations so much easier. To ensure users send fun festival greetings, the Facebook-owned app has created fun stickers dedicated to events. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers to celebrate Vat Purnima 2020. We hope the above messages will be useful to you while wishing your husband on the occasion of Vat Purnima.