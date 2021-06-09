Married women across the nation will be celebrating Vat Savitri on June 10. And as we all know that married women in India keep fasts for the well-being of their husbands and family members; similarly for the Vat Savitri puja celebration, they observe a very strict fast. Vat Savitri Vrat is also known as Savitri Brata. The auspicious festival is celebrated mainly in the North Indian states like Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, etc. It is also celebrated in Maharashtra and in some states of South India.

Vat Purnima is observed on a full moon day. To celebrate the festival, married women wake up before sunrise to offer prayers under a Banyan tree. A few women also offer prayers to the idols of Savitri and Satyawan. They keep a day-long fast praying for the longevity of their husbands. To highlight the significance of the day, some also exchange Vat Savitri messages and greetings with their husbands. The messages, wishes, and greetings convey the joy and happiness of the celebration. Thus, here we have compiled a few best Vat Savitri wishes, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, and HD images which you can send to your husband or to your friends and family on the auspicious day of Savitri Brata Vrat.

Vat Savitri 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Everyday That I Get to Be Your Wife, I Thank the Universe for Bringing Me to You. Happy Vat Savitri Puja

Vat Savitri 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Never Wanted the Stars, Never Shot for the Moon, I Like Them Right Where They Are All I Wanted Was You! Happy Vat Savitri Puja

Vat Savitri 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: When I Say I Love You, It Doesn’t Mean Just 3 Words of Love, It Means I Care for You, I Trust You, I Believe You. Happy Vat Savitri Puja

Vat Savitri 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I’m Feeling So Happy, Do U Know Y? Cuz I M So Lucky, Do U Know How? Cuz God Loves Me. Do U Know How? Cuz He Gave Me a Gift. Do U Know Wat? It’s You My Love! Happy Vat Savitri Puja

Vat Savitri 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope This Day Strengthens the Bond of Love Between You Two. May the Almighty Bless You With a Happy and Long Married Life. Happy Vat Savitri Puja.

We hope these above wishes and messages help you to send warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Vat Savitri 2021. To download these wishes and greetings visit Play Store on your mobile phone. Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Vat Savitri 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2021 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).