Vat Savitri is one of the most important fasts for the people of the Hindu community, especially married women, across the globe. Women on this auspicious day observe Vat Savitri Vrat for the better health of their husbands. Worshipping banyan tree is considered auspicious on this holy day of Vat Savitri. There are many rituals and customs which people follow religiously on the festive event of Vat Savitri. If you are searching for more information about the occasion of Vat Savitri 2021 – its date (tithi), auspicious timings (shubh muhurat), rituals (puja vidhi), significance (mahatva), and more, then you have reached the right place.

What Is the Date of Vat Savitri 2021?

The festive occasion of Vat Savitri will take place on the Purnima Tithi in the month of Jyestha as per the holy Hindu Samwat calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, the auspicious event of Vat Savitri takes place in the period between May-June. Hence, this year Vat Savitri will be observed on June 10, i.e., Thursday.

What Is the Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious Timing) of Vat Savitri?

Vata Savitri Amavasya 2021 Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021

Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat on Thursday, June 24, 2021

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 01:57 PM on Jun 09, 2021

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 04:22 PM on Jun 10, 2021

What Are the Fasting Rules of Vat Savitri Vrat and Rituals of Vat Savitri?

Married women and unmarried women observe several rituals and traditions on the day of Vat Savitri. Women are advised to wake up early in the morning and bathe before/during the sunrise with Amla and Til pastes. They wear new/clean clothes, sindoor, and bangles, striving to observe a nirjala fast.

It is said that observing strict fasting (Vat Savitri) rules and offering prayers to the banyan (Vat) tree – which stands for Trimurti: Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva – is auspicious. The Vat Savitri Vrat lasts for 3 days for most of the devotees. However, some people consume, while others also have fruits on the day of Vat Savitri.

Women pray to banyan trees and offer fresh flowers, fruits, rice, and also other holy items while paying in high devotion. Charitable drives also take place where people donate clothes, utility items, money, and food to the unprivileged people.

What Is the Significance of Vat Savitri?

The significance of Vat Savitri is explained in Skanda Purana, Bhavishyottara Purana, and Mahabharata. Devotees who worship the festivities and Vat Savitri Vrat religiously are blessed with better health. People who follow all the rituals of Vat Savitri are blessed with immense prosperity, wealth, and health. Married women are blessed with the longevity of their husbands, and all the troubles are done away from their life.

As June 10 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Vat Savitri 2021.

