Vishwakarma Jayanti, also known as Vishwakarma Puja, is a significant festival celebrated to honour Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and celestial engineer of the universe. In 2025, Vishwakarma Jayanti falls on Wednesday, 17th September 2025. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishwakarma to seek blessings for skill, prosperity, safety, and innovation in their respective professions. Vishwakarma Puja is almost always observed on September 17 barring a few times when it is commemorated on September 16. But why is Vishwakarma Puja celebrated on 17th September? Know why Vishwakarma Puja 2025 falls on 17th September. Explore the importance of Vishwakarma Jayanti, rituals, and traditions honouring Lord Vishwakarma. Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Greetings and WhatsApp Messages: Share Lord Vishwakarma Photos, HD Wallpapers and Wishes With Family and Friends.

Why Vishwakarma Puja Is Celebrated on 17th September

In 2025, Vishwakarma Jayanti will be celebrated on 17th September, which coincides with Kanya Sankranti, the day when the Sun enters the Virgo zodiac sign. This day is considered highly auspicious for worshipping Lord Vishwakarma, as it is believed that offering prayers on this occasion ensures success in work, protection of tools, and continuous growth in career and industry.

Why Vishwakarma Jayanti Is Celebrated

Vishwakarma Jayanti is observed to pay tribute to Lord Vishwakarma, who is believed to have designed the entire cosmos, including the holy city of Dwarka, the Maya Sabha of the Pandavas, and many divine weapons used in ancient times. He is regarded as the patron deity of engineers, artisans, architects, mechanics, craftsmen, and industrial workers. The celebration symbolises the importance of skill, dedication, and creativity in building and sustaining the world.

How Vishwakarma Puja Is Celebrated

The festival is especially popular in industrial regions, factories, offices, and workshops. On Vishwakarma Jayanti, workers clean and decorate their workplaces, tools, and machinery before performing rituals. Traditional pujas include offerings of flowers, sweets, fruits, and prayers for smooth functioning and protection from accidents. Many businesses remain closed for the day as people participate in community feasts and cultural gatherings.

Cultural and Social Significance

Vishwakarma Jayanti is not just a religious festival but also a social event that highlights the dignity of labour and the importance of skills. It serves as a reminder of the value of craftsmanship, innovation, and technology in shaping society. By worshipping Lord Vishwakarma, devotees reaffirm their faith in hard work, creativity, and the pursuit of excellence.

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2025, falling on 17th September, carries immense significance for professionals across different fields. The festival is a celebration of divine craftsmanship, human skill, and the unity of workers. As devotees perform rituals and exchange greetings, the day stands as a tribute to the creator of the universe and an inspiration for progress and prosperity.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2025 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).