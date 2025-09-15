Vishwakarma Puja or Biswakarma Puja is an annual Hindu observance that is focused on celebrating the god of architecture - Lord Vishwakarma. Vishwakarma Puja 2025 will be marked on September 17. This annual celebration is commemorated on the date of Kanya Sankranti of the Hindu calendar. As we prepare to celebrate Vishwakarma Puja 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Vishwakarma Puja and its significance. Here is complete information about Vishwakarma Puja (Biswakarma Puja) 2025 date, muhurat, significance, puja vidhi, celebrations, etc. Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Invitation Card Templates and WhatsApp Greetings For Family and Friends: Share Festive Messages and Invoke the Blessings of Lord Vishwakarma.

When is Vishwakarma Puja 2025?

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 will be celebrated on September 17. The annual observance of Vishwakarma Puja is marked on the day of Kanya Sankranti. Vishwakarma Puja marks the day that Lord Vishwakarma is considered to be born and is believed to be a day that is dedicated to the artisans, labourers and working class.

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 Date, Time and Puja Muhurat

Vishwakarma Puja Date on Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti Moment - 01:55 AM

Kanya Sankranti on Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Significance of Vishwakarma Puja

Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated to offer prayers and celebrate Lord Vishwakarma. Touted to be the God of architecture, Lord Vishwakarma is worshipped by all the craftsmen and artisans. While the celebration is focused on offering their prayers to Lord Vishwakarma, on this day, most artisans, craftsmen, and traders also worship their tools, machinery, and instruments. There are various important folklores surrounding Lord Vishwakarma, which are reiterated on this day.

Samagri (Items needed) For Vishwakarma Puja

Idol or picture of Lord Vishwakarma

Red or yellow cloth (to place the idol)

Kalash (sacred pot), coconut, mango leaves

Flowers, garlands, fresh fruits, sweets

Akshat (rice unbroken), roli / kumkum, turmeric, moli (thread)

Incense, lamp/diya, cotton wicks, ghee or oil for lamp

Panchamrit (milk, curd, honey, ghee, sugar) is optional in some traditions

Tools/machines/instruments used in one’s profession

Vishwakarma Puja Step-by-Step Puja Vidhi

Purification / Cleaning: Clean oneself (bath), clean the place of puja (home, workplace) and clean the tools/machinery.

Clean oneself (bath), clean the place of puja (home, workplace) and clean the tools/machinery. Set up Altar: Place the idol or picture of Lord Vishwakarma on a clean red/yellow cloth; decorate with mango leaves, etc.

Place the idol or picture of Lord Vishwakarma on a clean red/yellow cloth; decorate with mango leaves, etc. Sankalp: Make a resolve (sankalp) indicating your intent: to worship Lord Vishwakarma for safety, success in work, etc.

Make a resolve (sankalp) indicating your intent: to worship Lord Vishwakarma for safety, success in work, etc. Offer Pooja Items:

Offer flowers, fruit, sweets, incense, a lamp, etc.

Offer rice, roli, turmeric, etc.

Sometimes, they offer Panchamrit.

Tool Worship: A key part is to worship the tools, machines, etc. Apply a tilak, flowers, clean them, and show respect.

A key part is to worship the tools, machines, etc. Apply a tilak, flowers, clean them, and show respect. Mantras / Prayers: Chanting mantras or hymns in praise of Lord Vishwakarma. May include “Om Shri Srishtanaya Sarvasiddaya Vishwakarmaaya Namo Namah” etc., depending on tradition.

Chanting mantras or hymns in praise of Lord Vishwakarma. May include “Om Shri Srishtanaya Sarvasiddaya Vishwakarmaaya Namo Namah” etc., depending on tradition. Aarti: Perform aarti (lighted lamp circling in front of the deity), singing or chanting.

Perform aarti (lighted lamp circling in front of the deity), singing or chanting. Distribute Prasad to family/workers/colleagues, etc.

The commemoration of Vishwakarma Puja also gives us an opportunity to remember and celebrate the artisans, craftsmen, and traders who form an integral part of our society but are often not noticed. Vishwakarma Puja is often celebrated as a restricted holiday in various parts of the country. We hope that the celebration of Vishwakarma Puja 2025 brings with it the love, light and happiness that you and your family deserve.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

