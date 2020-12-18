The end of the year also brings in auspicious celebrations for the ardent followers of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. As per the Maithili calendar, the deity-couple is believed to have got married on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha or waxing phase of moon in the Agrahayana month (November and December). Celebrated as Vivah Panchami, the occasion is extremely auspicious for the devotees. Vivah Panchami 2020 is on December 19. There are grandeur celebrations in honour of ‘Ram-Sita’ across the country. But the festivity will be limited this year, given the present situation. To honour the wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, we bring you Vivah Panchami 2020 images and HD wallpapers for free download online. These greetings and messages can be sent along with Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp stickers and other social media and online messengers.

Lord Rama and Goddess Sita are the most revered gods and goddesses in Hinduism. As per legends, Lord Rama visited Janakpur in Nepal for the Swayamvar of Goddess Sita, broke the bow (Dhanush) of Lord Shiva to get married to Goddess Sita. Their wedding day is celebrated in a grand manner across Ram-Sita temples. People decorate their home, home-temples and workplaces to welcome Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. Because of the pandemic, the observation of Vivah Panchami 2020 will be limited, but you can still make it special, by sharing devotional messages and wishes. In this article, check out Ram-Sita Photos, HD images, wallpapers, Facebook greetings and more, to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Vivah Panchami.

Vivah Panchami 2020 Images

Vivah Panchami 2020 Wallpapers

Vivah Panchami 2020 Wishes

Vivah Panchami 2020 Images

