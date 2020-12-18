Happy Vivah Panchami or Vivah Panchami ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein to all our readers! December 19 marks this auspicious occasion, which commemorates the marriage between Lord Rama and his wife Sita. The day of Vivah Panchami is celebrated with much enthusiasm by people of the Hindu community. While there are festive celebrations of the same in Ayodhya, Lord Rama's birthplace, people elsewhere exchange their greetings, images and messages for Happy Vivah Panchami. People look specifically for Vivah Panchami wishes in Hindi, Hindi greetings, Lord Rama and Goddess Sita photos and wallpapers to send and share their messages with everyone. So ahead of Vivah Panchami 2020, we bring you a collection of the same.

Many people start looking for "Vivah Panchami Kab Hai" at the onset of the Hindu calendar month of Margashirsha. Vivah Panchami is held on the fifth tithi of the Shukla paksha, which is today, December 19. People visit Lord Rama temples and offer their prayers. It is said that people who face obstacles about getting married or in their married life must worship on Vivaha Panchami. Passing on good wishes and greetings of the day is a part of the celebrations of this festive day. So on Vivah Panchami 2020, we bring you a collection of Vivah Panchami wishes, Vivah Panchami HD images, Vivah Panchami wallpapers, Vivah Panchami messages all for free download. Shubh Vivah Muhurat 2020-21: Here Are Auspicious Wedding Dates & Timings After Dev Uthani Ekadashi Gyaras from November to April Next Year.

Vivah-Panchami in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: श्री राम जय राम जय जय राम, हरे राम हरे राम हरे राम, हनुमान जी की तरह जपते जाओ , अपनी सारी बाधाएं दूर करते जाओ

Vivah-Panchami (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: सुखद सुंदर एवम सफल जीवन की तरफ श्री राम आपका मार्गदर्शन करे. राम का जीवन एक प्रेरणा स्रोत है. भगवान श्री राम चंद्र की जय

Vivah-Panchami in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: विवाह पंचमी पर आपके सभी कष्ट दूूूर हो जाएं, आप अपनों के करीब और सेहत से अमीर हो जाएं. विवाह पंचमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं.

Vivah-Panchami Hindi wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: गरज उठे गगन सारा, समुद्र छोड़ें अपना किनारा, हिल जाए जहान सारा, जब गूंजे जय श्री राम का नारा.

Vivah-Panchami 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: राम जिनका नाम है, अयोध्या जिनका धाम है, ऐसे रघुनंदन को, हमारा प्रणाम है, आपको और आपके परिवार को जय श्री राम जय श्री राम

Vivah Panchami WhatsApp Stickers

For this festive occasion, you can also send your wishes via animated stickers on messaging app WhatsApp. Go to the Play Store and search for Lord Rama WhatsApp stickers or Ramayana stickers. Select from the options and send them via the app. The above images, wishes and greetings should help you to send good messages of this auspicious day. May we all have the good blessings and obstacle-free days ahead. Happy Vivah Panchami 2020!

