On June 20, 2023, West Bengal Statehood Day will be observed. This annual remembrance honours a major achievement in the history of independent India and the formation of West Bengal. Bengal has been the cultural capital of India since before the British rule. Bengali cuisine is unique in nature. The Mughals imported their own food and blended it with Bengali cuisine, which was later influenced by Western ideas during the British Regime. West Bengal Formation Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Everything To Know About the State Foundation Day.

West Bengal is well-known for several things, one of the most integral of which is food. The delicious rosogullas, chomchom, and rasamalai, as well as the excellent sorshe ilish and chingri macher malai curry, are only a few examples of the scrumptious and alluring delicacies of the elegant Bengali cuisine. While we observe West Bengal Day 2023, here are some of the most famous Bengali dishes that are a must-try for you.

Bengali Fish Curry (Macher Jhol)

Hilsa or ilish fish curry, one of the region's most popular dishes of Bengal, is something you should try. The curry is cooked with cumin seeds and chilli to provide the necessary balance to make it delicious. This is a must-try because it is a staple cuisine in West Bengal.

Watch Recipe of Bengali Fish Curry:

Bengali Mutton Biryani

Kolkata has its own distinct biryani that is significantly moister and may be eaten without any accompaniments. The mutton biryani is truly heaven, with its deep aroma of spices and ghee. This delicious meal features juicy, delicate mutton chunks fried with biryani on a tava. Summer 2023 Food Ideas: 5 Easy-To-Make Delicious Dinner Recipes on Long Summer Weeknights.

Watch Recipe of Bengali Mutton Biryani:

Aloo Potol Posto

This is a typical Bengali meal made with potatoes that have been mildly flavoured with poppy seed paste. It's a popular comfort food served with rice and daal. Fresh poppy seeds are an important component of this recipe.

Watch Recipe of Aloo Potol Posto:

Shukto

Shukto is a mix of vegetables such as brinjals, bitter gourd, drumsticks and bori (Bengali delicacy). This is a perfect appetizer when combined with ground spices and milk to form a rich curry.

Watch Recipe of Shukto:

Sandesh

The most popular dessert from Bengal, this delicacy is made of khoya, a type of condensed milk, and tastes divine. This treat is not too sugary, allowing everyone to enjoy it. This wonderful Bengali cuisine dish should not be missed.

Watch Recipe of Sandesh:

Bengali cuisine presents a range of dishes and flavours that people can savour. The above dishes are some of the most popular Bengali cuisines that you can try on the occasion of West Bengal Day 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2023 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).