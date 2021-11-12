Children's Day is celebrated in India on November 14 every year. The birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Children's Day 2021 celebrations are sure to be extra special across the country. After being refrained to online classes for almost two years, many schools across India are finally reopening and celebrating the power and potential of children and encouraging them to participate in various cultural activities for Children's Day 2021 is bound to be a great way of going back to a sense of normalcy. As we prepare to celebrate Children's Day, here's everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Children's Day 2021 and more. Children’s Day 2021 Speeches in English & Bal Diwas Essays in Hindi: Easy Speech Topics for Kids To Deliver on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday.

When is Children's Day 2021 in India?

As mentioned before, Children's Day 2021 in India will be celebrated on November 14. The day of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth has been commemorated as Children's Day after he passed away. India has been celebrating Children's Day since 1956 across the country. However, the date of the celebration was earlier kept as November 20.

Why is Children's Day Celebrated on November 14?

Pandit Nehru was known for his affinity and love for kids and how much he believed in each and every one of them. The idea that children were the key to a brighter, more progressive and happy future was strongly ingrained in Pandit Nehru and showed in all that he did. He encouraged all young kids to educate themselves and work towards their dreams. His interactions with young students were well known, and many fondly called him Chacha Nehru. To remember all that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji has done for the country, his birth anniversary is celebrated as Children's Day in India.

Children’s Day Activities and Celebrations

Children's Day celebrations are usually filled with various fun activities and cultural programs. Many schools often organise competitions and Children's Day Special events. From giving speeches to dressing up in fun party clothing and enjoying some delicious snacks, there are various ways that Children's Day is celebrated every year. While Children's Day falls on a Sunday this year, schools are sure to have already things planned around this day. We hope that this Children's Day, you do your bit to make the kids in your life know how special they are and boost their confidence in any way possible. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Children's Day!

