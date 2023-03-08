Mumbai, March 8: People across the globe are celebrating International Women’s Day today, March 8. Amid all of this, there are questions asked to when is Men's Day celebrated. It must be noted that International Men's Day is celebrated every year on November 19. This year too, International Men's Day will be celebrated in November, which is about eight months from now.

Every year, International Men's Day is celebrated to reflect on the achievements, and progress of males or men in society. The special day celebrating men Men's Day also marks the positive value that men bring to the world, to their families and communities among others. The larger goal of International Men's Day is to promote basic humanitarian values and celebrate boys' and men's achievements. When Is International Men's Day 2022? Know Date, History, Objectives And Significance Of Celebrating The Global Occasion.

History of International Men’s Day:

The International Men’s Day date, which is not officially recgnised by UN, coincides with the birthday of Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh's father, Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh is a doctor from Trinidad and Tobago, who relaunched International Men's Day in the year 1999. It were the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, who first observed International Men’s Day. Speaking about the day, Dr Jerome had said, "They are striving for gender equality and patiently attempt to remove the negative images and the stigma associated with men in our society".

Theme of International Men's Day 2023:

This year, the International Men's Day 2023 will be celebrated on November 19. The theme for this year's International Men's Day 2023 is "Zero Male Suicide" with the aim to stop men's suicide. Initially, when the International Men's Day holiday was created, it was celebrated in February. However, unlike International Women's Day, International Men's Day is not officially recognised by the Untied Nations. International Women’s Day 2023: All-Women Artists’ Team Creates Mural With Social Message at Delhi Metro Station (Watch Video).

While the International Men's Day is not a direct competition to International Women's Day, it is observed to promote men's physical and mental health. It also encourages men to teach the boys values, character and the responsibilities of being a man. The special day which is celebrated globally is also seen as an opportunity for people to celebrate the men in their lives.

The International Men's Day is celebrated in over 80 countries across the world. While it is important to celebrate IMD, the day also serves as a reminder for all the boys and men in the society that their voices, dreams, and life choices are equally important.

