International Men's Day will be celebrated on Saturday, 19 November 2022. The global occasion is marked every year just like International Women's Day to reflect on the achievements, and progress of males in society. The broader goal of Men's Day is to promote basic humanitarian values and celebrate boys' and men's accomplishments in the community, union, society, childcare, and nation. The day is observed in different ways in different institutions and organisations. Classroom lectures, debates, and quiz competitions are held in schools and colleges. Certain panel discussions, award events, art exhibitions, and lectures are held in order to explain the importance of observing the day.

History Of International Men's Day

Unlike International Women's Day which is observed on 8 March, International Men’s Day is not officially recognised by the United Nations. The date of the global celebration coincides with the birthday of the father of Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh, a doctor from Trinidad and Tobago who relaunched International Men's Day in the year 1999. Jerome not only considered the day as a gendered occasion but also said about its grassroots activists that "They are striving for gender equality and patiently attempt to remove the negative images and the stigma associated with men in our society".

Significance And Objectives Of International Men's Day

The ultimate aim of the day is to focus on male issues and raise awareness about discrimination against them. On International Men's Day, different NGOs and groups work on areas like toxic masculinity and the prevalence of male suicide by highlighting the male role model and improving gender relations. The objective of the occasion is to create a safer, better world where men should equally feel safe and can grow to reach their full potential. To curb the stereotypical mindsets and focus on men’s health and social, cultural, and intellectual wellbeing, it is crucial that we mark IMD. Additionally, International Men’s Day is celebrated in over 80 countries across the world. It is a reminder for all the boys and men that their opinions, dreams, and life choices are equally important.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2022 02:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).