Father's Day 2020 Date: When Will Father's Day Be Celebrated This Year? Know More About The Day Dedicated to the Super Dads Around the World

When is father's day celebrated? (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Happy mother's day 2020! Here's the day dedicated to all the moms in the world. However, it is on this day many people also look for the date when Father's Day will be celebrated. Just like mother's day is dedicated to the moms, father's day is dedicated to all the dads around the world who are our first superhero! Fathers make a huge contribution in terms of the development of a child. Right from making us walk our first step to helping us make big life decisions, fathers hold your hand at every step. Not just that even now as an adult if you walk up to him, he'll be more than happy to be your guiding light! Father's Day Gift Ideas: Cool, Personalised and Absolutely The Best Gifts That Will Make Your Dad Feel Special and Loved!

Father's Day 2020 Date

The year 2020 will see Father's day celebrated on June 21, which means in a little over one month Father's day will be celebrated. The day is said to have been founded by of American Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart Sonora Smart Dodd.

Father's Day History and Significance

The history behind Father's day holds many theories. However, the most believed one is that the celebration of Father's day is said to be first celebrated because of a woman named Grace Golden Clayton from Fairmount, West Virginia. Despite being an orphan she urged her local Methodist ministers for a church service to honour fathers in 1908. The observance took place with regards to an incident of a mining disaster. About 362 local men were killed and it had an impact on her. She realised that it was important to celebrate the fathers and it inspired her to urge the church services.

People usually celebrate Father's day by holding parties dedicated to their dads. Some buy gifts or even cook for their fathers. However, while we celebrate mother's day amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we wish by the time we celebrate father's day, we are in a world with less fear and more freedom.