May 1 is not only Labour Day or May Day celebrated worldwide BUT Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day as well. Maharashtra and Gujarat, the two important states of India, celebrate May 1 as their foundation day. Both these states were part of the Bombay State at the time of India's independence. On this day, this state of India 'Maharashtra' was established. Earlier, Maharashtra and Gujarat did not have a separate existence. Both were part of one state Bombay. At that time, Bombay had the largest number of people speaking Marathi and Gujarati languages ​​in the state. Marathi and Gujarati-speaking people were demanding separate states for themselves. People of both languages ​​were intensifying their movement day by day.

Many states were formed under the States Reorganization Act 1956. Under this act, the state of Karnataka was made for Kannada speaking people, while Telugu speakers got Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, Tamil Nadu was created for Malayalam speakers to speak Kerala and Tamil speakers. But Marathas and Gujaratis did not get separate states. There were many agitations on this demand.

Why Is 'Maharashtra Day' and 'Gujarat Day' Celebrated on May 1?

On 1 May 1960, the then Nehru Government of India divided the Bombay State into two states under the 'Bombay Reorganization Act 1960' - Maharashtra and Gujarat. There was also a dispute over Bombay in both states. The Marathas said that Bombay should meet them because most of the people there speak Marathi, while the Gujaratis said that what Bombay was, was because of them. Eventually, Bombay was made the capital of Maharashtra.

To make Maharashtra Day special, many colorful programs are organized by the state government on May 1 every year. A special parade is taken out by the Maharashtra government to make this day special. Both Maharashtra and Gujarat celebrate their foundation day with pomp. Special cultural programs are organized by the state government. The Maharashtra government also organizes a parade on the historic Shivaji Park on this day. Not only this, the Chief Minister of the state goes to 'Hutatma Chowk' to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the establishment of the state of Maharashtra. Apart from this, many colorful programs are also organized in school colleges.

