Women's Equality Day is the day dedicated to celebrating the long journey that women have come in fighting for their rights, the challenges that continue to stand in our way and overall a celebration of an important lesson - that we can get our rights, even if the process is long and slow. Women's Equality Day 2022 will be marked on August 26.

Women’s Equality Day marks the anniversary of the day that women in the United States of America were finally granted the right to vote. At the same time, many may be surprised to find that this did not happen a few centuries ago but merely in 1920; it does clearly capture the real struggles and challenges that stand in the way of women’s equality. On August 26, 1920, the Nineteenth Amendment (Amendment XIX) to the United States Constitution, which prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex, was passed.

Women's Equality Day stands as an annual reminder of this monumental moment and also helps add momentum to the continued battle for equality.

Quote Reads: Women Belong in All Places Where Decisions Are Being Made. It Shouldn’t Be That Women Are the Exception.- Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Quote Reads: It Took Me Quite a Long Time to Develop a Voice, and Now That I Have It, I Am Not Going to Be Silent.- Madeleine Albright

Quote Reads: No One Can Make You Feel Inferior Without Your Consent.- Eleanor Roosevelt

Quote Reads: Another World Is Not Only Possible, She Is on Her Way. On a Quiet Day, I Can Hear Her Breathing.- Arundhati Roy

Quote Reads: To Be Free Is Not to Have the Power to Do Anything You Like; It Is to Be Able to Surpass the Given Toward an Open Future.- Simone de Beauvoir

The celebration of Women’s Equality Week only began in 1971 and was officially recognised by the United States government in 1973. This annual observance has helped millions of women not just in the United States but across the world to raise awareness about important issues in the feminist movement. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Women’s Equality Day 2022!

