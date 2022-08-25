Happy Women’s Equality Day 2022! Women are the basis of mankind who lead life. A woman not only gives birth to a child but also nurtures it. A woman fills many relationships with various colours. Sometimes she's a mother, a daughter, a sister, a girlfriend, a daughter-in-law, a friend, a classmate, a wife, and a hustler, but unfortunately, she is also fighting for her rights. There are many countries where women still have to fight for equal rights. This Women's Equality Day, share wishes, HD images, wallpapers, women empowerment quotes and sayings o celebrate the anniversary of women's voting rights in the US. International Women's Day 2022: Know the Significance Of Purple Colour And Why People Wear Purple Dress For Celebrating The Special Day.

Women have been fighting for their rights for years. That is why Women's Equality Day is celebrated every year on August 26. To this day, women's rights are talked about in the whole world, including in America. Conferences and seminars are organised everywhere. Women's organisations run campaigns to create awareness about women's rights among the people. While women have proven their mettle by fulfilling many big responsibilities and showing that they are no less than anyone in their field of work, the fight for their right to equality continues even today. On Women's Equality Day, you can share these lovely messages, Facebook greetings, quotes, WhatsApp stickers and HD images with the lovely ladies of your life.

Happy Women’s Equality Day 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Women's Equality Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Woman Can Be Anything She Wants As Long as She Decides To Never Fear Anyone. Cheers to All the Strong Women out There. Happy Women’s Equality Day 2022.

Happy Women's Equality Day 2022!

Women's Equality Day 2022 Wishes & Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Women’s Equality Day 2022! A Woman Is One Who Follows Her Own Footsteps Rather Than Following the Direction Shown by the Crowd.

For All the Lovely Women out There!

Women's Equality Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As a Muse or a Maker, a Woman Is Unparalleled. Happy Women’s Equality Day 2022.

Thank All the Women in Your Life

Women's Equality Day 2022 Wishes & Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Women’s Equality Day, Let Us Thank All Those Faceless Voices From the Past Who Sacrificed Their Present To Gift Us the Future.

Wishing You a Very Happy Women’s Equality Day!

Women's Equality Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Important Thing To Follow Is Not To Compete in a Battle of Genders but To Achieve Equilibrium. Happy Women’s Equality Day!

Women's Equality Day 2022 Quotes, Images, WhatsApp Messages & Greetings for the Day!

This fight first started in America in 1853, when women demanded rights over the property after marriage. At that time, in many western countries, including America, women were given very few rights and they had to face discrimination. After this, in the year 1890, the National American Women's Suffrage Association was formed in America. This organisation talked about giving women the right to vote. After this, in the year 1920, women finally got the right to vote in America.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2022 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).