Women's Equality Day is observed to celebrate a milestone in 1920 when women were officially declared voters by the United States constitution. The Nineteenth Amendment was ratified, which prohibited states from preventing people to vote based on just their gender, thereby opening a gateway for women to freely vote in the country. This day also marks the achievements of all women, and especially women leaders of the past, from whom we continue to take inspiration even to this day. Read on to know more about the date and significance of Women's Equality Day 2022.

When is Women’s Equality Day 2022?

This day is observed every year on August 26 to mark the date in 1920 when women officially got voting rights in the US constitution. This was a result of 72 years of struggle and campaigning by a huge civil rights movement for women just to grant them the right to be recognised as citizens. The observance of ‘Women’s Equality Day, established by the United States Congress, was first approved in 1973, and since then, it has been honoured every year.

Significance of Women’s Equality Day 2022

This day is observed to recognise the struggles of women in the past, present and future. It also highlights the ongoing efforts of women struggling to gain equality in the true sense even in the current scenario. This day also marks the efforts of organisations struggling to provide equal employment and education opportunities to women, and also those who are on their toes to prevent violent acts of discrimination against women.

On this day, people can educate themselves and strive to learn more about the efforts of women’s rights movements to grant certain rights to women, as well as the achievements and teachings of women leaders, who questioned the absence of equal status for women and the reason why half the population was not even recognised as citizens for so many years.

