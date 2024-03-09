International Women’s Day 2024 will be marked on March 8. This annual commemoration is focused on raising awareness about the struggles and challenges that women worldwide have been through trying to get access to the same rights as men. The celebration of International Women’s Day is often focused on looking back at key feminist movements that have helped us inch closer to making a world that is equal and just. And as we prepare to celebrate International Women’s Day 2024, here is a look back at the 5 key women’s rights movements worldwide that are bound to inspire you and remind you of what our ancestors fought against for us to have access to the life we currently enjoy.

Savitribai Phule and India

While India has been ahead of various other developed countries when it comes to giving women the right to vote, access to work, etc, the challenges that they continue to face are quite different. However, one cannot talk about the journey of feminism and women’s rights in India without mentioning Savitribai Phule. One of the noted women’s rights activists, Savitribai, started the first school for Indian girl children and urged people to educate their daughters.

Women’s Suffrage

Suffrage - it is a term that we have all heard when discussing women’s rights movements. But not many know what it truly captures. Women’s suffrage revolves around the activism that revolved around getting women the right to vote. This simple right, which helps women to have a say in the laws and actions of the society they live in, was denied for a very long time in various parts of the world. In fact, the United States only allowed women the right to vote in 1920. The most recent country to give women the right to vote was Saudi Arabia in 2015 when women were finally allowed to vote in the municipal elections.

Women’s Strike in Iceland

Still considered to be one of the largest acts of protest by women, the Icelandic Women’s Strike took place on 24th October 1975. The strike called for all women in Iceland to take the day off. The aim of the strike was to emphasize that women’s work was socially and economically indispensable yet often undervalued. More than 90% of women across the country joined this strike, highlighting the silent roles that women had been playing in the smooth functioning of society.

The Russian Revolution & Women’s Rights

The Russian Revolution - one of the biggest protests that sought for bread and peace - urging the end of World War 1 was actually started by women textile workers. The impact of this movement - which is often referred to as the February Revolution - is so strong that the date of International Women’s Day actually hails from the day that women textile workers began a demonstration that eventually engulfed the whole city of Saint Petersburg (Petrograd). These demonstrations started on March 8, 1917.

Women’s March

While it is prideful to look at the zeal and power with which women before us fought, demonstrated and sought basic equal rights, it is also crucial to remember that the fight is far from over. The more recent women’s demonstrations and marches are proof of this. One such demonstration, which was marked on January 21, 2017, is believed to be one of the largest single-day demonstrations in the United States - the Women’s March or Sister’s March. According to some estimates, as many as 4.6 million people attended the various events which were focused on fighting for gender equality and civil rights - organized a day after the inauguration ceremony of former US President (the only president to be impeached twice) Donald Trump.

We hope that a look at these icons and the movements help you to understand the significance of the journey of women’s rights and reminds you of the long journey still ahead.

