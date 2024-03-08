International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8th every year, is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

International Women's Day- Origins & Evolution

The origins of Women's Day can be traced back to the early 20th century when the world was witnessing rapid industrialization, expansion of the labor force, and a rise in radical ideologies. The first National Women's Day was observed in the United States on February 28, 1909, in honor of the 1908 garment workers' strike in New York, where women protested against working conditions.

In 1910, Clara Zetkin, a German activist, proposed the idea of an International Women's Day at the International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen. The proposal was met with unanimous approval, and International Women's Day was celebrated for the first time in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland on March 19, 1911.

Over the years, International Women's Day has evolved into a global movement for women's rights and gender equality. It has been a focal point in the women's rights movement, highlighting issues such as equal pay, reproductive rights, and violence against women.

International Women's Day- Key Events and Milestones

In 1975, during International Women's Year, the United Nations began celebrating International Women's Day on March 8th. Since then, the day has been recognized as a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change, and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities.

In recent years, International Women's Day has gained momentum, with global movements such as #MeToo and #TimesUp bringing attention to issues of gender inequality and discrimination. The day is now celebrated in many countries around the world with events, rallies, marches, and cultural activities that honour women's achievements and promote gender equality.

International Women's Day serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for gender equality and the importance of continued activism and advocacy to create a more equitable world for all.

