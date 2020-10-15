World Food Day is an international day celebrated every year on October 16, the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in 1945. The observance highlights the importance of food security and is celebrated with organisations that work in the area, including the World Food Programme and the International Fund for Agricultural Development. As we observe World Food Day 2020 we bring to you messages and wishes to create awareness about it. You can also download Happy World Food Day HD Images and Wallpaper and share it on social media. World Food Day is calling for global solidarity to help all populations, so that they can revive from the current situation, withstand it and deliver healthy diet to everyone. Thoughtful Lines, Sayings and Greetings on Food to Share With Family and Friends!

World Food Day (WFD) was established by FAO's Member Countries at the Organization's 20th General Conference in November 1979. Since then it is observed every year in more than 150 countries to raise awareness of the issues behind poverty and hunger. Create awareness of World Food Day by sharing these quotes with images that talk about the importance of food. These Famous Sayings Will Give You Food For Thought to Eradicate Hunger.

The day not only celebrates food but also raises awareness of the privilege it is. It is also to highlight healthy diets and what our bodies require. Education is an essential element in understanding about healthy diets. These photos of healthy food are to showcase what should be consumed by people on a daily basis. Share it with your friends, family, relatives and spread the word about food security and its importance. Simple Food Rules to Follow for a Long and Happy life.

World Food Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: When It’s About Good Food, You Don’t Need a Silver Fork. World Food Day!

World Food Day Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: We Should Always Respect the Food We Get Because It Is the Blessing of God and Love From Someone Who Cares for Us. Happy World Food Day to You.

World Food Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Food Indicates Love When Words Fail to Define It Sending You Warm Wishes on World Food Day.

World Food Day Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: You Can Never Understand the Value of Food Until You Have Stayed Hungry. Happy World Food Day.

World Food Day 2020 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Best Days Are Always Those When You Enjoy Best Food on Your Plate.

World Food Day WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used app, people use the medium to send festive greetings and occasion wishes on observances. You can also download World Food Day WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and share it with your known ones to make awareness about the observance. We wish everyone a Happy World Food Day! Stay safe and healthy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).