Happy World Food Day 2020 quotes & images for free download online: For every living being on this planet, food plays such an important role. And it is unfortunate that we are still tackling the menace of hunger around the globe. World Food Day celebrated on October 16 addresses the same concern. The Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations traces its origin to this day way back in 1945. This day is observed by the UN to raise awareness about nutrition programs in tandem with government bodies and NGOs. On this World Food Day 2020, we bring you a collection of thoughtful quotes by some of the most influential figures in humankind. These are hard-hitting quotes on food that you can share with your family and friends on WhatsApp or Facebook. Given below is a collection of World Food Day quotes, images, messages and greetings which you download for free and send to your friends and family on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

The main theme of the 2020 World Food Day is “Grow, Nourish, Sustain. Together. Our actions are our future.” It is believed that the lives of 3.1 million children daily can be saved by zero hunger. At the same time, it is also important to know that 672 million people suffer from obesity. It is a staggering number which confirms what experts have been saying for ages - it is important to eat healthy in addition to eradicating hunger. There is also the economic benefits of involved with getting rid of hunger as the GDP of a nation could rise by 16 percent if its population eats on time.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Food is not just eating energy. It's an experience. - Guy Fieri.

WhatsApp Message Reads: We all eat, and it would be a sad waste of an opportunity to eat badly. - Anna Thomas.

WhatsApp Message Reads: One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well. - Virginia Woolf.

WhatsApp Message Reads: After a good dinner one can forgive anybody, even one's own relations. - Oscar Wilde.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food. - Hippocrates.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Food brings people together on many different levels. It’s nourishment of the soul and body; it truly loves. - Giada De Laurentiis.

Since the UN General Assembly meet held on December 5 1980, the World Food Days has been held each year. For developing nations, the problems associated with hunger are more severe, and they are the ones that will need more expertise and support as they fight an epic battle.

