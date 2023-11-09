World Freedom Day, celebrated on November 9th, is an annual observance commemorating the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the end of communist rule in Central and Eastern Europe. This significant event marked the reunification of East and West Germany and was a crucial step towards the end of the Cold War. As you observe World Freedom Day 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of quotes on freedom that you can download and share with one and all on this day. World Freedom Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the United States Federal Observance.

World Freedom Day serves as a reminder of the importance of freedom, democracy, and the fundamental human rights people worldwide should enjoy. It is a day to reflect on the struggle for freedom, the triumph of liberty over oppression, and the value of democracy in securing individual and collective freedoms. The Fall of the Berlin Wall Anniversary: What Happened During the Falling of Iron Curtain? Here’s Everything About the Historic Event.

The fall of the Berlin Wall and the subsequent collapse of communist regimes in Eastern Europe led to the spread of democracy and the expansion of personal freedoms and civil rights in the region. It was a time of great hope and a turning point in history. While World Freedom Day initially focused on the events in Europe, it has since evolved to encompass a broader global perspective. It serves as a reminder that the fight for freedom and human rights continues in many parts of the world, and it encourages individuals and nations to work towards a more just and free world for all.

Here is a collection of quotes on freedom that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones on World Freedom Day 2023.

“Liberty, when it begins to take root, is a plant of rapid growth.” - George Washington “Freedom is the open window through which pours the sunlight of the human spirit and human dignity.” - Herbert Hoover “For everything that is really great and inspiring is created by the individual who can labour in freedom.” - Albert Einstein “For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others. - Nelson Mandela “Freedom lies in being bold.” - Robert Frost “We must be free not because we claim freedom, but because we practice it.” - William Faulkner “The only real prison is fear, and the only real freedom is freedom from fear.” - Aung San Suu Kyi

World Freedom Day 2023 Images

World Freedom Day 2023 (File Image)

World Freedom Day 2023 (File Image)

World Freedom Day (Photo Credits: Public Domain Pictures)

On this day, events, discussions, and educational programs are organized to promote democracy, human rights, and freedom. It is a day to honour those who have worked for freedom and human rights and to call attention to ongoing struggles for liberty and justice in various parts of the world. It is a time to reaffirm the commitment to upholding and defending the principles of freedom and democracy that underpin the modern world order.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2023 02:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).