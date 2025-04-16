World Hemophilia Day is an annual event that is observed on April 17 to raise awareness about hemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders. The date of this annual event commemorates the birthday of Frank Schnabel, the founder of the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH). The WFH is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving and sustaining care for people with inherited bleeding disorders around the world. World Hemophilia Day 2025 falls on Thursday, April 17, 2025, and on this day, the global bleeding disorders community will come together to celebrate World Hemophilia Day. World Hemophilia Day: From Green Leafy Vegetables to Whole Grains; Here Are Five Types of Food That Help Manage This Health Condition.

The World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) encourages everyone to engage with the community. This year’s theme for World Hemophilia Day 2025 is “Access for all: Women and girls bleed too”. World Hemophilia Day is observed since 1989 by patient groups worldwide to raise the awareness and understanding of hemophilia and other bleeding disorders. In this article, let’s know more about World Hemophilia Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

World Hemophilia Day 2025 Date

World Hemophilia Day 2025 falls on Thursday, April 17.

World Hemophilia Day 2025 Theme

The World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) has chosen "Access for All: Women and Girls Bleed Too" as World Hemophilia Day 2025 theme.

World Hemophilia Day Significance

World Hemophilia Day is an important day that aims to promote the importance of taking actions to achieve the WFH vision of ‘Treatment for all’. The date was chosen in honour of WFH founder Frank Schnabel, who was born on that day. Today, women and girls with bleeding disorders (WGBDs) are still underdiagnosed and underserved. Through recognition, diagnosis, treatment, and care, the quality of life of women and girls will improve, and the bleeding disorders community will become stronger.

