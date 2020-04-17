World Hemophilia Day 2020: From Green Leafy Vegetables to Whole Grains; Here Are Five Types of Food That Help Manage This Health Condition

World Hemophilia Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

World Hemophilia Day 2020 will be observed on April 17 by the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) and the bleeding disorders community. The WFH wants to ensure that everyone celebrates this day in a way that is sensitive to the risks of the current global novel coronavirus pandemic. The intention of this day is to raise awareness and knowledge to manage hemophilia. In the below article, we will discuss categories or types of foods that help manage this condition. Foods That Boost Immune System: From Citrus Fruits to Spices, Here Are 7 Superfoods That Can Help Keep Diseases at Bay.

Hemophilia is a medical condition in which the ability of the blood to clot is severely reduced. People suffering from this condition bleed excessively even from a slight injury. This condition is typically caused by a hereditary and lack of a coagulation factor, most often factor VIII. The bleeding may also lead to joint and bones. Therefore, it is necessary to maintain an ideal weight and also follow a diet that can strengthen bones and joints.

Types of Food to Manage Hemophilia

1. Green Leafy Vegetables - This should include spinach, kale, broccoli to name a few which are rich in essential micronutrients.

2. Whole Grains - Whole grains like oats, brown rice rich in healthy carbs should be chosen over refined flour. Endosperm less refined flour spikes blood sugar and also increases the acidic level of the blood.

3. Foods low in Saturated Fat- It is very important to avoid foods high in saturated fat. Also, check the sugar content of whatever you eat. Some foods are advertised as low fat, but are extremely high in sugar.

4. Foods Rich in Omega 3 Fatty Acid - Foods like salmon, olive, avocado are rich in omega 3 fatty acids which are good for heart health.

5. Calcium-Rich Foods - Calcium is an essential nutrient for strong bones and healthy teeth. It’s important that people with hemophilia A have healthy teeth, because gum disease and dental work can lead to bleeds. Foods like low-fat milk, low-fat cheese, greek yoghurt and dark leafy vegetables are rich in calcium.

Soft drinks, energy drink and sweetened tea should be a strict no for hemophilia patients. Also, avoid supplements like vitamin E or fish oil if you have hemophilia A. It is also very important to stay hydrated as cells, organs, and joints need water to function properly.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)