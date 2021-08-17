World Humanitarian Day is celebrated on August 19 every year. This observance recognizes humanitarian personnel and those who have lost their lives working for humanitarian causes. The United Nations initiated the celebration of World Humanitarian Day. This day continues to help people have much-needed conversations on the role that each citizen and other countries play in safeguarding people from the wrath of war and violence and the need to prioritise humanitarian causes. As we prepare to celebrate World Humanitarian Day 2021, here is everything you need to know about this celebration, the significance of World Humanitarian Day in 2021 and more.

When is World Humanitarian Day 2021?

World Humanitarian Day is celebrated on August 19 every year. This date was chosen for the observance as it marks the anniversary of the day that Special Representative of the Secretary-General to Iraq, Sérgio Vieira de Mello and 21 of his colleagues were killed in the bombing of the UN Headquarters in Baghdad. World Humanitarian Day Quotes, Thoughts of Gratitude And Kindness That Will Inspire You To Be The Change You Wish To See in The World!

Significance of World Humanitarian Day 2021

The fundamental goal of the world should ideally be to safeguard and protect each and every citizen. However, that is far from reality. The celebration of days like World Humanitarian Day serves as a reminder of what we need to be fighting for. There are millions of people in various countries worldwide living in political tension or being displaced from the homes that they have painstakingly built. This is especially evident in the past few years and the celebration of World Humanitarian Day aims to help these people and also to remember the ones who did not make it through these trying times.

World Humanitarian Day 2021 Theme

Every year, the celebration of World Humanitarian Day revolves around various themes that help people steer conversations and raise awareness on the right issues. The theme for World Humanitarian Day 2021 is focused on slowing down climate change. There are various recent reports that highlight the need to take concrete actions today even to stand a chance of a safe and happy future. We hope that this World Humanitarian Day helps you have conversations on climate change and actively take steps in the direction of fighting for the people. Happy World Humanitarian Day 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2021 02:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).