World Humanitarian Day is an international day dedicated to recognising humanitarian personnel who have lost their lives working for humanitarian causes. It was designated by the United Nations General Assembly on the Strengthening of the Coordination of Emergency Assistance of the United Nation on August 19. It marks the day on which the then Special Representative of the Secretary-General to Iraq, Sérgio Vieira de Mello and 21 of his colleagues were killed in the bombing of the UN Headquarters in Baghdad. As we observe World Humanitarian Day 2020, we bring to you quotes to celebrate the day. Quotes on Kindness That Are Not Only Instagram-Worthy But Also Serve as True Life Lessons.

World Humanitarian Day 2020 comes at a time when the world is fighting COVID-19 pandemic. Especially, essential workers who are helping people despite tough circumstances to assist people in humanitarian crises in 54 countries. On the eleventh year of the observance, you can pay a special tribute to the real-life heroes who are committed to helping people across countries. The UN shall be presenting real-life stories of people who are treating people in difficult conditions during COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some quotes to create awareness on the observance. Motivating Quotes on Happiness That Will Surely Make You Smile.

World Humanitarian Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “To Say That on a Daily Basis You Can Make a Difference, Well, You Can. One Act of Kindness a Day Can Do It.” Betty Williams

World Humanitarian Day 2020 Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “There Is No Joy Equal to That of Being Able to Work for All Humanity and Doing What You’re Doing Well.” Buckminster Fuller

World Humanitarian Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Life’s Most Persistent And Urgent Question Is, ‘What Are You Doing for Others?’” – Martin Luther King Jr., Civil Rights Activist and Clergyman

Quote on Humanity (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “The Destiny of World Civilization Depends Upon Providing a Decent Standard of Living for All Mankind.” – Norman Borlaug

World Humanitarian Day Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “If You Can’t Feed a Hundred People, Feed Just One.” – Mother Teresa, Founder of the Missionaries of Charity

You can initiate a global conversation on World Humanitarian Day by sharing stories of thanking real-life heroes for using the hashtag #RealLifeHeroes. The UN campaign presents the inspiring personal stories of eight humanitarians — all of them from the Global South and many from countries in crisis themselves who are treating and preventing COVID-19. Let's thank their deeds and show our gratitude to them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 07:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).