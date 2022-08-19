World Humanitarian Day is celebrated annually to honour all humanitarian aid workers who work day and night to provide life-assisting aid to people all over the world. This special day was established by the United Nations in 2009 on the anniversary of the bombing of the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, Iraq, which had killed 22 humanitarian workers, including UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello, in 2003. This day honours them and all other humanitarian workers across the world who are still fighting on a war footing to help those in crisis situations. Read on to know more about the date, significance and theme of World Humanitarian Day 2022 to honour these unsung heroes. August 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Check All Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

When is World Humanitarian Day 2022?

This day is celebrated every year on August 19 and is a campaign by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and humanitarian partners to recognise, applaud and honour these humanitarian workers. With a focus on the metaphor of a wider humanitarian village consisting of several stakeholders, including volunteers, professionals and people affected by the crisis, the concept aims to show how even sections of societies like teachers who help children in crisis by educating them, drivers delivering aid, counsellors, shelter specialists and health workers all come under humanitarian aid to be honoured and celebrated on this day.

Significance and Theme of World Humanitarian Day 2022

This day focuses on bringing together partners from across the humanitarian system to help those people who are affected by crises all over the world and for those humanitarian workers who have willingly put themselves in difficult situations to help all those in need. This year’s campaign is focussing on the phrase “It Takes a Village” to highlight how a humanitarian crisis needs the support of a collective endeavour from different groups all over the world. Digital art is primarily being used this year to show the depth of humanitarian work. The theme focuses on the importance, effectiveness and positive impact of humanitarian work.

This year's initiative aims to garner support from social media users and the global community for spreading awareness about how to help humanitarian aid workers and people in crisis better. Humanitarian aid workers ease the sufferings of many and bring hope to the rest of the community. Join hands with the social media community to honour and recognise these workers on World Humanitarian Day 2022.

