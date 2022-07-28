Originally named Sextilis, August is the eighth month of the year in the Julian and Gregorian calendars. The 31 days month concurs with the Hindu months of Shravan and Bhadrapada, which are considered crucial from religious perspectives. Gregorian August is also a part of the pious Chaturmas period. Along with these auspicious observances, the month also marks events and festivals with global and national importance in distinct countries. The eight-month of the year has quite a regional public and bank holidays. Like the other months, August celebrates a few festivals that are region specifics and hold a lot of significance to people of the different state diaspora. This article covers the dates of vital public holidays, holy occasions and bank holidays that we will be observing in August 2022.

The eight calendar months kick start with the oldest and most important festival of Tendong Lho Rum Faat, annually celebrated in Sikkim. The first day of the week will also be observed by the west as the first Sawan Somwar. Then we have the occasion of Nag Panchami when people worship the God of Serpent, one of the widely celebrated festivals of Shravan Maas. Followed by this Thursday, 4 August, will be marked as the birth anniversary of the renowned poet and devotee of Lord Rama Tulsidas. Aside from these auspicious days, in the USA and the Indian subcontinent, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August, which falls on the 7 August this year. During August, all the siblings and cousins get an opportunity to come together to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan on the full moon day. According to Panchang, the Rakshabandhan ceremony falls on 11 August this year.t Let's simplify the crucial dates; check out the table below to glance at the noteworthy days in August this year. Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date in India: When Is Raksha Bandhan Festival?

List Of Festivals & Events For August 2022

Date Day Festival/Event 1 August Monday First Sawan Somwar in West 2 August Tuesday Nag Panchami 3 August Wednesday Kalki Jayanti, Aadi Perukku, Rigveda Upakarma 4 August Thursday Tulsidas Jayanti 7 August Sunday Friendship Day 9 August Tuesday Muharram 11 August Thursday Raksha Bandhan, Hayagriva Jayanti 12 August Friday Varalakshmi Vratam Puja, Gayatri Japam 14 August Sunday Kajari Teej 15 August Monday Independence Day 17 August Wednesday Malayalam New Year, Randhan Chhath, Simha Sankranti 18 & 19 Aug Thursday & Friday Krishna Janmashtami 30 August Tuesday Hartalika Teej, Gowri Habba, Samaveda Upakarma 31 August Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi

Bank Holidays In August 2022

Date Festival/Event States 8 August Tendong Lho Rum Faat Sikkim 9 August Muharram Many states across India 12 August Raksha Bandhan Many states across India 12 August Jhulan Purnima Orissa 13 August Patriot's Day Manipur 15 August Independence Day Across India 16 August De Jure Transfer Day Pondicherry 16 August Parsi New Year Many states across India 19 August Janmashtami Many states across India 28 August Parkash Utsav Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Punjab 29 August Hartalika Teej Chhattisgarh, Sikkim 31 August Ganesh Chaturthi Many states across India

One of the most important days that lies in the national interest of our country is Indian Independence Day, which will be a public and bank holiday across the country. The month also has days of ancient significance- Quit India Movement, Sadbhavana Diwas, National Sports Day and World Water Week. These dates are essential as they give you awareness regarding global and nationwide concerns.

