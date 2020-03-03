World Wildlife Day 2020 Quotes: Thoughts on Wildlife Habitat And Its Conservation That is Essential For Better Future

World Wildlife Day Thoughts (Photo Credits: File Photo)

World Wildlife Day is observed to raise awareness of the world's wild fauna and flora. The 2020 theme is 'Sustaining all life on earth'. Considering the rate at which the wildlife is getting destroyed, World Wildlife Day 2020 holds great significance. It is highly important for administrators, lawmakers, government authorities and the common public to know about the importance of saving the wildlife and the surroundings. And as we observe World Wildlife Day 2020, we bring to quotes on wildlife which you can share with your friends and family. These quotes by eminent personalities and popular people speak volumes about the need to save wildlife and why it is important for human existence. World Wildlife Day 2020 Date And Theme: Significance, History And All About The Day Meant For Awareness on Protecting Animals And Their Habitat.

On December 20, 2013, at its 68th session, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in its resolution UN 68/205, decided to proclaim March 3, the day of the adoption of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in 1973 as World Wildlife Day. United Nations explains the theme saying that it "encompasses all wild animal and plant species as a component of biodiversity, as well as the livelihoods of people, especially those who live closest to nature." Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019: Awkward Yet Adorable Photo of Lion Cub Wins The Funny Animal Photo Contest.

"Our Task Must Be to Free Ourselves by Widening Our Circle of Compassion to Embrace All Living Creatures and the Whole of Nature and Its Beauty." - Albert Einstein

"We Are on Parallel Paths With the Planet. The Wants and Needs of Marine Wildlife Are Our Own: We Want Connection, Companionship, a Healthy Clean Environment". - Adrian Grenier

"We Don’t Own the Planet Earth, We Belong to It. And We Must Share It With Our Wildlife." - Steve Irwin

"The Wildlife and Its Habitat Cannot Speak, so We Must and We Will".- Theodore Roosevelt

"The Continued Existence of Wildlife and Wilderness Is Important to the Quality of Life of Humans." - Jim Fowler

2020 known as "biodiversity super year" which host several events that will place biodiversity at the forefront. It provides a unique opportunity to deliver transformative progress for the conservation and sustainable use of the species of wild animals and plants. The day tries to bring awareness about the fact that humans are constantly depended on wildlife. From food, energy and materials for various purposes, our lives are interlinked with those of the wildlife. Let's become aware citizens of this planet and operate in such a way that we can present a better world for future citizens.