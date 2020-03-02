World Wildlife Day 2020 Date And Theme: Significance, History And All About The Day Meant For Awareness on Protecting Animals And Their Habitat

World Wildlife Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The occasion of World Wildlife Day, also known as WWD, is celebrated annually across the world with sincerity. With a rapidly changing environment, the need to preserve our ecosystem has become a paramount priority. With depleting water resources and wildlife species being endangered, the need to protect our environment has never been so alarming. The World Wildlife Day aims to raise awareness towards the current scenario of flora and fauna. If you are looking for more information about World Wildlife Day 2020 date, its significance and much more, then you have come to the right place.

When Will World Wildlife Day 2020 be Celebrated?

Like every year, World Wildlife Day 2020 will be observed on March 3 this year as well, which will fall on Tuesday this time around. The first World Wildlife Day was celebrated six years back. Every year, World Wildlife Day is celebrated with an official theme by the United Nations (UN). Golden Langur Becomes Extinct After Last Surviving Primate From Assam's Umananda Passes Away.

The theme for World Wildlife Day 2020 will be “Sustaining All Life on Earth”. Here’s a look at the World Wildlife Day themes of the previous few years.

2019 - Life below water: for people and planet

2018 - Big cats – predators under threat

2017 - Listen to the young voices

2016 - The future of wildlife is in our hands

2015 - It’s time to get serious about wildlife crime

What is The Significance of World Wildlife Day?

The United Nations General Assembly, in its 68th session in 2013, decided to celebrate March 3 as World Wildlife Day. This is enough testimony to how grave the current scenario is when it comes to nature, wildlife etc. and how we all must contribute our bit in saving the ever-depleting environment.

World Wildlife Day is observed to celebrate and cherish the variety of flora and fauna across the globe. It aims to raise awareness amongst people on how the changing environment is not just a scare for them but can have a hazardous impact on planet earth for generations to come.

World Wildlife Day is all about educating people about environmental issues, and at the same time, cherishing the pleasantries of Mother Nature. It tells us how the animals and plants that co-exist with us in our ecosystem provide so much value to it that we can’t even imagine. Be it in the field of science, technology, biology, economical or even social, environment as a whole is a very broad spectrum which helps us survive in several ways.

As March 3 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a Happy World Wildlife Day 2020, and hope that you would do your bit in promoting the cause of environmental issues henceforth.